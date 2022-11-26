A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Where everybody knows your name

A friend texted me the other day and asked, “Are there certain shows where one episode stands out above all else?” Being a lifelong television fan, my answer was “Of course.”

The first thing that came to mind was the Thanksgiving episode of “Cheers.” Though I love the entire series, that episode stands out in my mind as a true gem.

It doesn’t take much — i.e. a simple question via text — to make me go down a mental rabbit hole of all the things I love in pop culture. In thinking about this, I thought more about “Cheers.”

While the series is best known for its endless comedic moments, there was a particular scene I know will stay with me forever. Toward the end of the series, Sam Malone — played by the incredible Ted Danson — begins examining the purpose of his life and is ruminating on the fact that he’s alone and that he let the love of his life get away.

Norm — Chicago’s own George Wendt — in his drunken infinite wisdom, tells Sam he in fact does have a true love. At first, Sam questions what he means. Then, he takes a look around the bar he’s owned for years and says, “I’m the luckiest son of a [redacted] in the world.”

Standing in Cheers, his home away from home, Sam realizes everything he needs has been there all along — a place where he’s surrounded by friends who have become family.

Since moving to Kankakee County, I’ve found here what Sam found at Cheers. In meeting my husband, I also met an incredible group of friends who have become family. And, after two of them opened a brewery, that group of friends had its very own Cheers.

It’s been a whole lot of fun since the brewery opened, as there have been plenty of opportunities to spend time with the existing friend group while also making new friends.

It’s become a place where, as the theme song goes, “everybody knows your name.”

Well, maybe not everybody, but there’s always a chance that stranger will become a friend.

Going there the night before Thanksgiving with a portion of the friend group was almost like a pre-holiday. While we didn’t have turkey, stuffing and green bean casserole, we had our own created family, and that was enough.

While I’m two days late (and a turkey short), I want to wish you, and your friends who have become family, a Happy Thanksgiving.