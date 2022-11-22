Freeman narrates 'Our Universe'

When things get cosmic, it’s good to have the voice of God on your side. Morgan Freeman narrates the Netflix-BBC co-production “Our Universe.” All six parts begin streaming today.

An ambitious and successful hybrid of the “Planet Earth”-style nature documentary with mind-bending trips into Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos” territory, “Our Universe” demonstrates how the most mundane aspects and basic necessities for life on our blue paradise of a planet are directly linked to matter and forces at work in the forbidding reaches of space.

We begin with water, by following a family of elephants enjoying the rainy season in their Botswana home. But as the rains recede and their waterholes dry, they are forced to travel hundreds of miles for new sources of sustenance and life.

This travelogue leads to extended asides about the origins of water on our planet and the reasons for its absence on many of our neighbors in the solar system. In his measured cadences, Freeman describes ancient asteroid storms that brought water crystals to our young planet with such force they were buried beneath the surface for billions of years, before eventually emerging, evaporating and sparking centuries-long deluges that formed rivers, lakes, oceans and atmospheres.

This origin story is so ancient and all-encompassing it seems nearly Biblical in its own right. All the more so with Freeman’s celestial authority backing it up.

And that’s just water. During the course of six episodes, “Our Universe” will explore concepts as “heavy” as gravity, the composition of our sun and the origins of life on Earth.

• Hulu’s new limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” explores well-covered territory. The scandal-plagued story of a franchise club catering to fans of male strippers wearing cufflinks already has been told on “Secrets of the Chippendales Murders” on A&E and in the 2021 Discovery+ series “Curse of the Chippendales.”

That probably won’t matter to fans of this sort of thing. Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”) stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-born immigrant striver who goes from a workaholic manager of a gas station to a would-be Hugh Hefner.

Not unlike HBO’s recent series “Winning Time” and the Hulu production “Pam & Tommy,” this series wallows in the sex-crazed excess of the 1970s and ‘80s, along with its over-the-top cars, fashions and decor. Given the era and subject matter, it’s impossible to tell whether “Chippendales” is grasping for camp or striving for accuracy.

• For those who follow, a winner emerges on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14). As many might recall, the nights leading up to Thanksgiving have been when a winner was crowned on “Dancing With the Stars.” And maybe they still are. But because that reality competition staple was shuffled off to Disney+, its audience and buzz largely have vanished.

— “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) profiles Cree artist and singer Buffy Sainte-Marie. A product of the midcentury Greenwich Village folk scene, she used her enduring fame and platform to campaign for women’s issues and Indigenous rights.

As a songwriter, she won an Oscar for best song for “Up Where We Belong,” performed by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, for the film “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

• Maggie’s efforts to infiltrate a terror cell go sideways on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A businessman’s staff vanishes on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• On two episodes of “New Amsterdam” (NBC, TV-14): bad tidings for Max (8 p.m.); Reynolds is torn (9 p.m.).

— A terror plot interferes with holiday plans on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Kidnappers crash Thanksgiving on “The Rookie: Feds” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC) profiles a San Diego real estate swindler and liquor license operator.

Mel Brooks appears (and sings!) in the charming 2021 documentary “The Automat” (7 p.m., TCM), recalling popular restaurants in the first half of the 20th century that served meals from little glass contraptions and sold quality food for pennies, attracting loyal clientele among the working class, the celebrated and even well-heeled. The Automat’s decline coincided with urban blight, the rise of car-based suburban and highway fast food chains and the trend toward a “velvet rope” form of social snobbery.

“The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Trouble for Padma and the baby on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Tragedy brings the family together on “Monarch” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michael Strahan, F. Murray Abraham and Cole Swindell on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Kumail Nanjiani, Matt Rogers and the cast of “Titanique” visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).