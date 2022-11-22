Community Calendar: Nov. 23-29

<strong>Nov. 23</strong>

<strong>Back the Bailey Homecoming Parade</strong>

Beginning at 2 p.m. in Peotone, continuing at 2:20 p.m. in Manteno and arriving at 2:30 p.m. at Bradley Police Department, Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey will be returning home. Organizers of the parade are encouraging residents to line Route 50 to welcome Bailey home. The parade will begin by exiting I-57 at exit 327 and then will continue down Route 50 to Broadway Street in Bradley.

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Nov. 24</strong>

<strong>Taya & Co 2nd Annual Turkeytime Giveback</strong>

Beginning at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Taya & Co will host the second annual Turkeytime Giveback, which is a free Thanksgiving dinner and celebration. The event will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., 4th floor. This is for anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day; no registration is required. The day will include a hot dinner, DJ, transportation, live performances, games and raffles. Donations can be sent via CashApp, $TURKEYTIMEGIVEBACK.

<strong>» 815-216-5734 (Taya)</strong>

<strong>Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Flanagan’s</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Flanagan’s Pub, 101 S. Main St., Grant Park, will be offering free Thanksgiving meals.

<strong>» 815-465-8000</strong>

<strong>Nov. 25</strong>

<strong>Black Cat Black Friday</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. at Kankakee County Humane Foundation, 2214 S. Rt. 1, St. Anne, snag yourself an adult cat with black anywhere on them for $100. All adult cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, fiv/FeLV negative and microchipped. The same applies for kittens, with the exception of a $125 adoption fee. The shelter will be open for cat visitors only, no appointment needed. All normal application processes apply. On Saturday, KCHF will host an open house.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 26</strong>

<strong>Small Business Saturday</strong>

The Saturday following Thanksgiving is designated as Small Business Saturday, when shoppers can support locally owned small businesses. Visit your favorite small business on social media to see if they are participating. Several local businesses participating include Moon Cookie Gallery, Knack Brewing & Fermentations, Sequels Resale Shop and Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse.

<strong>Christkindlmarket in Wilmington</strong>

From 3-8 p.m., in conjunction with Wilmington’s holiday parade, the Wilmington Park District will host a Christkindlmarket on Water Street. There will be more than 25 vendors with holiday goods, Mia Bella’s Pizza truck, hot chocolate stands, gingerbread house competitions and more.

<strong>» 815-476-2729</strong>

<strong>Nov. 27</strong>

<strong>Winter Wonderland — Holiday Market</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northfield Square Mall, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is hosting “Winter Wonderland” a Holiday Market. As always, parking, admission and entertainment is free.

The mission of the CAC is to stimulate and coordinate the Arts in Kankakee County and dozens of the area’s artists and crafters will be located throughout the mall selling a wide variety of handmade items including pottery, twisted wire art, needlework, woodwork, jewelry, glasswork, wall art, soaps and lotions and so much more.

Visit the Arts Center Store near the South Court to chat with local authors, purchase unique gifts from the store’s featured artists and enjoy holiday music from live performers throughout the day. The event will include several direct sales booths, a Christmas Tree Wonderland and visits with Santa in Center Court, all provided by Northfield Square.

<strong>Coal City Village Tree Lighting</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. at Campbell Memorial Park in Coal City will be the annual holiday celebration. At 4 p.m., Santa arrives, and at 4:45 p.m., he will turn on the town’s Christmas lights. There will be free treats and hot chocolate. The event is hosted by GFWC Illinois Coal City Junior Woman’s Club.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/CoalCityJuniors" target="_blank">facebook.com/CoalCityJuniors</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 28</strong>

<strong>Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class</strong>

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN.

This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. at B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction. Participants will be making “Pill Bottle Snowmen” Ornaments. It takes a couple of hours, old pill bottles, paint, adhesive, string and your fingers. No previous experience is needed. Materials will be provided.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/3sN2Nk4" target="_blank">bit.ly/3sN2Nk4</a> (by Nov. 27)</strong>

<strong>Nov. 30</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 1-3 p.m., a fair from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office will be held in partnership with Sun River Terrace Mayor Mandisa Bonds-Rucker and County Board member Rosemary Foster at the Ralph J. Bailey Community Center, 7229 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>