New on the bookshelf: Nov. 19, 2022

<strong>Harrowing true story of first escape from Auschwitz</strong>

“The Escape Artist,” Jonathan Freedland’s compelling work of narrative nonfiction, tells the story of Walter Rosenberg, the first Jewish person to escape from Auschwitz. The book is divided, roughly, between what happens in Auschwitz and what happens afterward.

Rosenberg was a Slovakian Jew, arrested by the Nazis not once but twice (he escaped the first time), packed onto a train with thousands of other Jewish people and hauled off to the concentration camp Majdanek in Poland. He was there long enough to catch a last, poignant glimpse of his brother, Sammy, before being transferred to Auschwitz.

We know about Auschwitz. We know what happened there. But Freedland, with his strong, clear prose and vivid details, makes us feel it, and the first half of this book is not an easy read. The chillingly efficient mass murder of thousands of people is harrowing enough, but Freedland tells us stories of individual evils as well that are almost harder to take.

“The Escape Artist” is riveting history, eloquently written and scrupulously researched. Rosenberg’s brilliance, courage and fortitude are nothing short of amazing.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>A deadly accident, never to be spoken of</strong>

Don’t write about accidents, a professor once warned my college creative writing class. The admonition confused me. Why wouldn’t you write about an accident, with all its inherent drama? Once it happens, she explained, everything stops, resolution is difficult. I suspect she told us this to ward off having to grade a raft of sophomoric short stories from actual sophomores.

It’s clear Dani Shapiro never received this advice or didn’t take it when writing her latest novel, “Signal Fires,” and so much the better. It’s Aug. 27, 1985, when the novel opens, and Sarah Wilf has let her inexperienced 15-year-old brother, Theo, drive. Theo’s crush, Misty Zimmerman, is in the passenger seat, yawning, stretching, unbuckled. Dread builds. Things aren’t going to end well, and they don’t.

Choices beget actions until the inevitable happens: Three teens wrap a car around a tree and one of them doesn’t survive. How the accident happens (vividly detailed and choreographed by Shapiro) and how it is handled (never to be spoken of again) will haunt the survivors, and those pulled into the accident’s orbit, for the rest of the book.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Irving returns to explore favorite themes</strong>

John Irving’s 15th novel, “The Last Chairlift,” is hard to miss: At more than 900 pages, it rivals the length of “David Copperfield” and “Moby-Dick,” two epics he admiringly references throughout the book.

But the new novel’s true touchstone is Irving’s own fiction. Indeed, the contents of “Chairlift” might be so familiar — a fatherless son, a headstrong mom, wrestling, the writing life, a mute woman, a transsexual friend — that at times it feels like a reboot of his 1978 classic, “The World According to Garp.”

But the world has changed since 1978, and Irving has made a few tweaks to the narrative. First, as the book’s bulk suggests, is its scope. Ranging from the end of World War II to the Trump era, the novel follows the life, family and romantic failures of its novelist hero, Adam. He aches to learn the identity of his father. But his mother, a ski instructor at a Vermont resort, isn’t telling. There are moments, though, when Irving’s old magic emerges: his wit and fearlessness around sex and his grasp of the wide ripple effects of intolerance.

— Mark Athitakis, Star Tribune