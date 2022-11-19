Library Life: Week of Nov. 20

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday, families can join for stories, songs and fun.

• Tech Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, those with technology-related questions can bring them to the library for answers.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join book club and find out what your favorite celebrity is reading.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the weekly needlework group.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Maker Monday: At 4 p.m. Monday, teens can paint cracked glass stones and create something unique. Registration required.

• Pajama Storytime: At 6 p.m. Monday, kids can enjoy storytime mixed with a pajama party. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Be Thankful: During the month, stop by the library to write down on a feather what you’re thankful for. The feather will be displayed in the library.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Matter of Balance: At 2 p.m. Nov. 29, Catholic Charities will lead a class for seniors designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• DIY Snow Globes: At 6:30 p.m., adults can participate in craft night.

• Open Writing Space: At 11 a.m. Nov. 26, enjoy open writing for National Novel Writing Month. Snacks provided.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: The Piper City Garden Club will meet on Jan. 18 at the library.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Kids Drop-in Craft: Throughout library hours, kids can stop by to make Pilgrim Hats.

• Book Club: At 2 p.m. Monday, join the library for book club.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544