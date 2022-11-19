Clove Alliance celebrates 35 years of hope, healing

Clove Alliance invites the public to celebrate its 35th anniversary of providing hope and healing at “A Night at the Museum.” The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

The event will include Clove Alliance’s interactive history timeline, information on how to support survivors of sexual violence and the opportunity to enjoy hors d’oeuvers, raffle baskets and live music. The Kankakee Museum’s “Gallery of Trees: Family Holiday Traditions” also will be on display.

“Clove Alliance is excited to partner with the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce to host this event as a Business After Hours and welcome chamber members,” the organization said in a news release. “This free event is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day and drop by to unwind and connect with your local community.”

For more information on Clove Alliance, the community organization supporting survivors of sexual violence, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>, or call 815-932-7273.