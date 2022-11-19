Bishop McNamara announces centennial campaign

Bishop McNamara announced the largest campaign in the school’s history during its 100-year anniversary Gala celebration on Nov. 12. Continuing the Legacy: The Centennial Campaign for Bishop McNamara — is a comprehensive $4.5 million initiative encompassing campus facilities growth, school program enhancements and endowment investments.

“As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, Bishop McNamara Catholic School is in a position of strength. In our quest for continuous improvement, however, we must be innovative and resourceful to meet the needs of a changing student body. To enhance our efforts, Bishop McNamara has embarked on a $4.5 million capital campaign which will have a transformational impact on the lives our students,” said Bishop McNamara School Board Chairman Nick Elliott in a news release.

The campaign theme was created as a narrative to connect the school’s storied past with its bright future. Projects to be finalized upon the completion of this campaign are a new Chemistry Lab, an Academic Success Center, a School Chapel, the rebuilding of school’s outdoor Athletic Complex, along with endowment growth.

“We are very excited about this campaign,” shared Bishop McNamara President Terry Granger in a news release.

“The initiatives supported in this effort propels Bishop McNamara forward and keeps us at the forefront of providing an outstanding Catholic educational experience. We are immensely grateful for our alumni, current families, campaign leadership team members and the friends of Bishop McNamara who are supporting this campaign and helping us to continue the legacy which began 100 years ago.”

To learn more on this campaign, go to <a href="https://www.bishopmac.com/legacy" target="_blank">bishopmac.com/legacy</a>.