Locally owned stores to participate in Pink Friday

As Black Friday has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, shopping-related activities to support small, locally-owned businesses continue to pop up as the years go by.

This year, several local stores will be participating in Pink Friday, which gives shoppers the opportunity to shop local deals before hitting the big box stores.

“The Friday before Black Friday is designated as Pink Friday,” the city of Kankakee wrote in a social media post.

“It’s an opportunity to highlight your support of small, local businesses before heading to any big box or online stores for your holiday shopping. We have various wonderful, unique stores right here in Kankakee to support this holiday season and year round!”

Pink Friday will be recognized Nov. 18, and a number of stores will be participating.

<strong>Madame Saint Vintage</strong>

Celebrating from 1-7 p.m. at 275 S. Schuyler, Kankakee. The store will offer complimentary pink beverages, 20% off a purchase, a chance to spin the wheel for a prize or discount on future purchase and a mystery kewpie for the first 10 customers.

<strong>Roze Lingerie Boutique</strong>

Celebrating from 4-8 p.m. at 259 S. Schuyler, Kankakee. The store will offer freebies with purchase, giveaways, pink collection and local vendors, including Chicken Babe Boutique, The Sister Shop, Envy Beauty Bar, Sweets by Vane.

<strong>Made For Me Boutique</strong>

Celebrating from 6-9 p.m. at 45 N. Main St., Manteno. The store will offer sweets, Balloon POP, a stocking stuffer bar, live music by Logan Miller and a hot cocoa bar.

<strong>The Swanky Home</strong>

Celebrating during store hours at 555 S. Main St., Bourbonnais. Details are forthcoming on the store’s social media at <a href="https://facebook.com/theswankyhome" target="_blank">facebook.com/theswankyhome</a>.

<strong>Glazik Topline Feeds</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. at 2450 W. State Route 17, Kankakee, Just Peachy Co., Kellyn’s Cakes, Dog’s Life Apparel Co., DressWell Boutique, Studio M Boutique and CreatedByLyss will be teaming up for a Pink Friday event.