Live music this weekend: Nov. 17, 2022

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Replay</strong>

Steam Hollow — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Herscher Restaurant & Pub — 171 S. Main St., Herscher

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Brad Jackson and Shades of Country</strong>

Copeland’s — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Gaither Vocal Band</strong>

Olivet Nazarene University — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>A Taste of The Silhouettes</strong>

Feat. Jerry Downs

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Groovis</strong>

Copeland’s — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jackyl</strong>

Feat. Stone Theory (opening act)

Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>KVSO’s five-string quartet</strong>

St. Rose of Lima — 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Susan Williams Blues Band</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>KRow</strong>

Steam Hollow — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

