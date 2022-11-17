Live music this weekend: Nov. 17, 2022

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Replay</strong>
Steam Hollow — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
Herscher Restaurant & Pub — 171 S. Main St., Herscher
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Brad Jackson and Shades of Country</strong>
Copeland’s — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Gaither Vocal Band</strong>
Olivet Nazarene University — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>A Taste of The Silhouettes</strong>
Feat. Jerry Downs
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Groovis</strong>
Copeland’s — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jackyl</strong>
Feat. Stone Theory (opening act)
Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>KVSO’s five-string quartet</strong>
St. Rose of Lima — 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Not Yet</strong>
Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Susan Williams Blues Band</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>KRow</strong>
Steam Hollow — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.