Hulu streams 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

The challenges of translating “serious” modern fiction to the screen are on display in the ambitious and brilliantly cast limited series “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) is the man on the spot. His soon-to-be ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), has not only left him — she’s vanished. During the course of the series, the story bounces all over Fleishman’s past to see how he and Rachel met, married, had kids and grew estranged.

Confronted with her departure, Toby confides in some trusted old friends, including Libby (Lizzy Caplan), a down-to-earth woman he hasn’t seen in years.

What Fleishman does not do is tell his children about Rachel’s disappearance, call the police or confide in any mutual friends or frenemies. These contrivances lead to the complications that propel this increasingly awkward story.

The opening episode makes comic grist from Eisenberg’s suddenly single status. A dedicated cancer specialist who got into medical school by being a nerdy grind, he’s shocked to discover how desirable he has become as an unattached doctor on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in the era of dating apps and instant consequence-free hookups.

Flashbacks reveal how some of the friction between Toby and Rachel stems from her status as a successful theatrical agent who rubs elbows with the ultra-wealthy. Only in the land of the 1% can a doctor earning $300,000 per year be considered a “loser.” Rachel continually nags at him to cash in and work for a big pharma firm or something more lucrative. She’s joined by Hannah (Meara Mahoney-Gross), their 11-year-old status-obsessed daughter, who finds her father’s social position embarrassing.

With its emphasis on marriage, sex, infidelity, class, caste and midlife angst, “Fleishman” might remind some readers of the novels of John Updike, Philip Roth, Richard Ford and others. Toby also can project the neuroses of more than a few Woody Allen characters as well as their propensity for vocalizing moral judgements about social acquaintances and society in general. As in that director’s films, there’s a fine line between self-importance and self-absorption.

Many of Toby’s more annoying qualities are mitigated by the voiceover narration from Libby’s perspective, the voice of an old college pal who probably wants to be more than a friend.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

A movie producer (James Coburn) throws a party on his yacht with each guest a possible suspect in his wife’s murder in the 1973 mystery “The Last of Sheila” (9:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14), starring Richard Benjamin, Raquel Welch, Dyan Cannon, Joan Hackett and James Mason. Written by Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins.

