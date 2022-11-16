Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 16-22

<strong>KVSO concert, reception at St. Rose</strong>

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present a five-string quartet performance. Tickets cost $15, and the show will be held at St. Rose Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Before the show at 6 p.m., St. Rose Chapel is hosting a wine and appetizer reception in the lower church hall. Advance tickets for the reception cost $15 and can be obtained from any board member or at Adcraft Printers at 1355 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. Proceeds will go toward the church's air conditioning and pipe replacement emergency fund.

<strong>KVTA's 'The Jungle Book'</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association starts off its 2022-23 season with the youth production “The Jungle Book.”

Led by Director Paula Sutter and Assistant Director Sharla Ronchetto, there are three chances to join KVTA in the jungle at the KVTA Studios 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The performances take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or, if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door. Tickets for this production are general admission.

The jungle is creatively brought to life by the 40 talented cast members and staff in the KVTA Studios and includes a lot of audience participation to give everyone a taste of jungle life up close.

The story follows the journey of Mowgli (played by Liam Johnson, of Bourbonnais), a boy, or “man-cub,” who was raised by a family of wolves since his birth but must flee his safety from Shere Khan, the tiger (played by Lily James, of Kankakee).

<strong>KCC Early Childhood Education Open House</strong>

The Early Childhood Education program at Kankakee Community College will have an Open House and Job Fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the KCC Iroquois Room.

Program staff will be at the Open House to talk about classes and careers in Early Childhood Education. Tours of classrooms will be available.

There also will be information about the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarship Program. The ECACE scholarship provides tuition for those who have worked with children ages birth to 5 years old. The scholarship has other qualifications, including being age 18 or older and a U.S. citizen.

“In fall 2022, 30 KCC students received a total of more than $150,000 in tuition and other assistance for the early childhood program,” said Christina Nojd, director of early childhood success at KCC, in a news release.

Reservations for the event are not required. KCC offers degrees and certificates for people interested in early childhood education.

“With a degree in early childhood education, there are a variety of career pathways that people can explore,” Nojd said. “Opportunities include teaching, assistant teacher-paraprofessional, administration-leadership and other social programs.”

For more information, contact Nojd at <a href="mailto:cnojd@kcc.edu" target="_blank">cnojd@kcc.edu</a> or 815-802-8677.

<strong>Community Campus Grand Opening</strong>

Fifty years after the village of Bourbonnais made a small step in growing the village, it will take a giant leap Wednesday.

Village officials will break ground on the $18.5 million Community Campus plan to be located on 11 acres at Robert Goselin Park behind the Municipal Center.

It was 50 years ago that ground was broken for the village’s Municipal Center, located on the southwest corner of what is now the intersection of William Latham Drive and Main Street NW (also known as Illinois Route 102), where Goselin Park and the Municipal Center are located.

The building cost $232,000 and housed the administration, police department and fire department.

The Community Campus plan features a stage with grass seating, a splash pad, restrooms, a playground and an updated Safety Town for Children.

<strong>Mental Health Network’s November roundtable</strong>

At 8:30 a.m. Friday at UpliftedCare's Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its November roundtable. The presentation will discuss the strong connection between grief and mental health. Speakers will be UpliftedCare’s director of social services, Paige Billings, and director of community relations and development, Katie Canada. Registration is not required. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.

<strong>Nov. 16</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Nov. 17</strong>

<strong>KCHF Bingo Night</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. at Smitty's Bar & Gaming, 1098 W. Station St., Kankakee, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host a bingo night to benefit the pets in the shelter. There will be a $100 prize per game. Cards cost $10 for one, $15 for two or $20 for three.

<strong>Nov. 19</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions Pancake Breakfast</strong>

From 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion, the Bradley Lions Club will host its monthly pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 per person and kids younger than 5 are free.

The Legion is at 835 W. Broadway, Bradley. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.

<strong>Krafty Kids with Camille</strong>

At 1 p.m. at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, Krafty Kids with Camille will be back with a holiday-inspired craft. The children will create "Stocking & Christmas List Ornaments." They also will decorate our children's tree and are invited to enjoy refreshments.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeecountymuseum" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeecountymuseum</a></strong>

<strong>Peotone Tree Lighting</strong>

At 4 p.m., between North and Second streets in Peotone, the annual event will feature free hot chocolate, cookies and s'mores kits for the fire pits. Hang a decorated ornament on the tree, and grab a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. At 5:10 p.m., the high school choir will perform, then at 5:25 p.m. will be a candle lighting. At 5:30 p.m. will be the tree lighting with the mayor.

<strong>Turkey for Tots benefit</strong>

From 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the Manteno Sportsmen's Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association will host the 2022 Turkey for Tots benefit. Tickets cost $5 each and include dinner, two drinks (beer and soda) and two chances to win a turkey (in the form of a $15 Meijer gift card).

More than 100 turkeys will be given away. All proceeds serve to take underprivileged children in the community shopping at Christmas.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.illinoisbeverage.org" target="_blank">illinoisbeverage.org</a></strong>