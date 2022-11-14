A 'Teletubbies' for the 21st Century

Every generation gets the “Teletubbies” it deserves. Or desires.

Viewers who were just toddlers when the first incarnation arrived from the U.K. in 1998 are now old enough to have kids of their own to enjoy the gentle antics of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po. Every episode of this new incarnation, streaming on Netflix, includes new and original “Tummy Tales” songs, encouraging viewers young and old to join along.

Like the original, all the action takes place in a surreal and idealized vision of the British countryside, a manicured paradise that can seem like a series of Astroturfed putting greens.

Who can forget how the original “Teletubbies” earned the outrage of TV entrepreneur and fundamentalist scold Pat Robertson? In 1999, he suggested that Tinky Winky was gay and part of some vast homosexual conspiracy. This was only two years after he had condemned the star of an ABC sitcom as “Ellen Degenerate.”

On cue, Tinky Winky became a gay icon and popular Halloween costume. As if to underscore that fact, the new version of “Teletubbies” is narrated by Tituss Burgess, who portrayed the flamboyant Titus Andromedon on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

• “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) presents the two-part documentary series “Taken Hostage,” recalling the crisis that consumed the Carter administration and American media after radical Iranian students seized the U.S. Embassy in November of 1979 and held American employees hostage for more than a year, freeing them on Jan. 20, 1981, the day of Ronald Reagan’s inauguration.

Part one puts the emphasis on American foreign policy and business practices in the oil-rich Middle East, where American, British and Western governments often backed unsavory regimes to maintain a reliable flow of petroleum.

“Hostage” emphasizes the profound misunderstanding between Americans and Iranians, a dialogue of the deaf dating back decades. When a nationalist regime emerged in the early 1950s and promised to nationalize Iran’s oil industry at the expense of U.S. and British interests, America’s CIA staged a coup and reinstalled the shah, a rather pliant pro-Western figure who used his nation’s oil riches to buy expensive American-made weapons systems.

The shah’s tilt toward a Western, secularized society outraged many religious Iranians. His repressive methods, secret police and torture cells also sparked dissent among many nonreligious, leftist and even Communist Iranians.

While the 1978-79 revolution that toppled the shah was most associated with the austere Shia leader Ayatollah Khomeini, it was joined by many nonreligious elements tired of the shah’s oppression. The hostage crisis later allowed the ayatollah to turn the students’ actions into a nationalist cause and sideline any leaders who were not religious radicals.

More than 40 years later, it is precisely this segment of the population that has begun to rebel against the religious dictatorship that the hostage standoff with the United States helped establish. And as in so many other instances, the Iranian regime has blamed the rebellion on American interference and CIA machinations, an explanation or excuse that has its roots in the 1953 coup.

• The late Leslie Jordan (“Will & Grace”) appears on the third season premiere of “Celebrity IOU” (8 p.m., HGTV).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Dusseldorf, Germany, hosts the 2022 EMAs (6 p.m., MTV2).

• The Navy secretary faces serious charges on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A missing mother inspires some dubious rescuers on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A trip to the Wild West on “Quantum Leap” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

• Tempers fray as temperatures rise on the 100th episode of “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe star in the 1999 drama “Cruel Intentions” (9:25 p.m., Starz), an adaptation of the 1782 French novel “Dangerous Liaisons,” set in the Y2K-era teen scene. New episodes of Starz’s limited series period adaptation of “Liaisons” arrive every Sunday.