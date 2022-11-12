REEL TALK: 'Wakanda Forever' a stereotypical superhero story

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” begins and ends with a loving tribute to the man who brought the series to life: Chadwick Boseman.

In an emotional salute, the story starts with King Ta’Challah’s death and funeral, his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), racked with guilt after her knowledge and skills failed to save her big brother. You know this funeral procession elicited real emotion, real tears; no acting necessary.

This also effects the audience as a reminder a great actor is gone. And as the scene fades to black, we find ourselves in the stereotypical superhero story complete with power, greed and a disregard for life.

The Wakandan people now have a new enemy threatening their existence, one who promises to be the world’s demise if not stopped. And the world is watching, gazing upon this country devoid of a leader, or so they think.

The women of Wakanda, including Shuri, Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and eventually Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), must stay strong as they mourn the Black Panther’s death and fight Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the leader of a strange new species.

The world is in search of a rare and precious resource that is found exclusively in Wakanda, but now there’s Namor and his people who might possess the key to more. As Ramonda gathers her troops and the Mountain People led by M’Baku (Winston Duke), CIA Agent Everett K. Ross teams up to coordinate efforts and obtain intel.

Old allegiances stay strong, but is it enough, as young prodigy Riri (Dominique Thorne) is taken captive along with Shuri? More is at stake that the Wakandan’s are willing to lose, and every effort must be made to rescue the Princess.

The sequel, rewritten after the untimely death of Boseman, boasts a predominately female cast who is smart, strong and determined. Unfortunately, the writers have just plugged women in to men’s roles, giving us absolutely nothing new.

The narrative arc is exactly what’s expected with continual special effects fight scenes that lull you to sleep. And while the women do shine in their roles, exuding power and poise, and dressed exquisitely, it’s not enough to make it an interesting story; it’s just a repetition of an old and tired one.

The film’s length makes it feel as if it truly is “forever,” but it is bookended by another touching moment to honor a soul lost too soon.

Reel Talk rating: 1½ stars

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is now playing in theaters.