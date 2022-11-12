New on the bookshelf: Nov. 12, 2022

<strong>Unsettling portrait of noxious friendship</strong>

Growing up in provincial France in the 1950s, the main character of Yiyun Li’s new novel is expected to marry young and have enough children to run the family farm. Agnès Moreau hates that her prospects are few, but what can she do about it? Facing similar pressures, her best friend, Fabienne, has an idea. What starts as a mischievous lark morphs into an outrageous hoax, setting the girls on vastly different courses.

Eerie and intimate, “The Book of Goose” takes the form of a memoir penned by an adult Agnès. The title alludes to her geese, which she admires because they behave like “the world has no right to judge them.” Agnès lives in the U.S., and she’s just learned Fabienne has died during childbirth in France. This prompts Agnès to recount her intense early teens, when Fabienne devised their life-altering “two-person game.”

In prose shorn of unnecessary modifiers and frills of any kind, Li capably depicts the way a strong-willed sadist can browbeat a peer into subservience. Although Fabienne was a destructive force, the adult Agnès remains loyal.

— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune

<strong>Poet, river guide celebrates family life</strong>

There’s enjoying nature, and then there’s the desire to be one with it. Poet Chris Dombrowski is in the latter category. A native of Michigan, he left the world of his “forbearers’ General Motors jobs” when he was 19 “in search of wild trout [and] vast systems of unfettered freestone water.” That journey is the subject of his memoir, “The River You Touch.”

He wasn’t alone in his journey. His future wife, Mary, left her hometown of Chicago and traveled west in search of “a life less bound by convention.” This book is an account of the life they built together in Montana.

Dombrowski cobbles together a living by working as a fly-fishing guide and teaching composition classes while also helping at a homeless shelter and, in his spare time, writing poems.

And the book contains fascinating scientific information, as when he writes of the number of scent receptors possessed by various mammals, from 5 million in humans to 500 million in a black bear. There’s enjoying nature, and then there’s ability to write well about it. “The River You Touch” is a love song that readers with the same musical taste are sure to admire.

— Michael Magras, Star Tribune

<strong>An unconventional childhood in England</strong>

One stormy night in March 1928, 12-year-old Cristabel Seagrave ventures out of Chilcombe, her family’s Dorset manor — an “aching old house beneath the rook-filled trees” — and discovers a dead whale washed up on the beach. The next morning, she shows it to her half-sister, Flossie, and her cousin, Digby, who are equally awestruck.

The three children devise plans to examine and exhibit the creature. In the end, and true to form, Cristabel comes up with the bolder, more unconventional idea of building an open-air theater from the whale’s ribcage.

This outlandish proposal becomes a reality. The creative children, who act out scenes with sock puppets against cardboard backdrops in their attic, are soon performing in amateur productions of “The Iliad” and “The Tempest” in their Whalebone Theatre.

They are not alone on their stage. Cristabel enlists the help of everyone on the Chilcombe estate, from her icily aloof stepmother Rosalind, to inquisitive kitchen maid Maudie, to Russian artist Taras and his bohemian entourage.

“The Whalebone Theatre” is a supremely accomplished feat of storytelling. After ending on a dramatic high, Quinn leaves her readers eagerly anticipating her next act.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune