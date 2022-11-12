Library Life: Week of Nov. 13

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family History: From Monday to Saturday, ready-to-use interview kits are available to conduct family history interviews. Email <a href="mailto:bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register for the take-and-make kit.

• Illinos Libraries Present: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join an online conversation with Caitlin Doughty, mortician, bestselling author and advocate for death acceptance. Sign up with the library to get the online invite for the program.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Lego Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can join for Lego fun and a monthly challenge.

• Illinos Libraries Present: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join an online conversation with Caitlin Doughty, mortician, bestselling author and advocate for death acceptance. Sign up with the library to get the online invite for the program.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the weekly needlework group.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can join for the cookbook-meets-potluck event during which each member chooses a recipe from the same cookbook and brings a dish to share at the next meeting. Registration required.

• Movie Matinee: At 1 p.m. Wednesday, those with half days of school can enjoy a screening of “Lightyear.”

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Be Thankful: During the month, stop by the library to write down on a feather what you’re thankful for. The feather will be displayed in the library.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Principles of Publishing: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, local author Kathy Gates Washington will discuss her book, “Three Colors of Katie,” and her seven principles for publishing picture books.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Children of Virtue and Vengeance” by Tomi Adeyemi.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Open Game Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens are invited to game night, which includes options such as Ping-Pong and Cards Against Humanity — Family Style.

• Illinos Libraries Present: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join an online conversation with Caitlin Doughty, mortician, bestselling author and advocate for death acceptance. Sign up with the library to get the online invite for the program.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to practice reading skills in a relaxed environment.

• Family Reading Night: From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, families can enjoy free books and a Stuffed Animal Adoption event.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Building a Future” by Amy Clipston; “The Amish Quiltmaker’s Unexpected Baby” by Jennifer Beckstrand; “Boys from Bilox” by John Grisham.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids can stop by to make Turkey Paper Bags.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers are invited for storytime.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544