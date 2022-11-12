KVTA to present 'Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings' Dec. 9-11

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has announced the second show of its 2022-2023 season, “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” — a show that offers the best of “Forever Plaid,” tied up in a nifty package with a big Christmas bow on top. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” the KVTA boys are back to do their Christmas Special.

At first, Francis (played by Michael Pueschell, of Watseka), Jinx (played by Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais), Smudge (played by Paul Snyder, of Kankakee) and Sparky (played by Bruce Heyen, of Bourbonnais) aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of “The Ed Sullivan Show” — this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis.

“Director Tyler McMahon, Assistant Director Angel Mirkov, Vocal Director Ben Kunz and Choreographer Mary Schwark have outdone themselves with this very merry show,” KVTA organizers said in a news release.

There are three opportunities to share in KVTA’s Christmas cheer at the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The performances take place on at 7 p.m. Dec.9 and 10, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.