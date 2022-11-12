KCC's ALIVE Literacy, Baby Talk programs receive Community Impact funding

Daily Journal staff report

The ALIVE Literacy and Baby Talk programs at Kankakee Community College recently received Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

This support will reach adults who need help with basic reading and writing skills as well as babies born in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. United Way’s Community Impact grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

“Literacy is more than just knowing how to recognize written words,” said Shannan Carrell, program specialist for the ALIVE and Baby Talk programs at KCC, in a news release. “It involves the comprehension of written passages, the ability to follow written directions, and basic math skills. We want to help people learn to complete daily activities many take for granted, such as reading mail, ordering at a restaurant and reading to their children.” The Baby Talk program stresses the importance of reading, singing and talking to babies from birth. All families receive a new book to jump start their children’s path to literacy.”

KCC also invites adults who would like to improve their literacy skills to contact the ALIVE program. Additionally, there are opportunities for people from the community to become adult volunteer tutors or to help with Baby Talk.

For more information about KCC’s ALIVE program, call Carrell at 815-802-8307, or go to <a href="https://adulted.kcc.edu/programs/community-literacy" target="_blank">adulted.kcc.edu/programs/community-literacy</a>.