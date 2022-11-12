A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Election night excitement

Working in a newsroom means Election Day is a big deal. Like an all-hands-on-deck big deal.

While this is something that is, of course, important, the pressure doesn’t get too extreme, as journalists tend to find it a fascinating experience. All of us were repeatedly refreshing pages of the county clerk’s results as well as statewide results.

Several of us were at different election night events, interviewing and photographing local politicians. Some of us were at our computers, updating the website as the results rolled in.

Earlier in the day, we had our daily newsroom meeting where we sit around a conference table and taking turns saying who is working on what. We developed a plan of who was going where and who would be writing what.

We conversed about what we thought the margins would look like. We were making predictions like people who excitedly talk about sports.

It’s an exciting thing for several reasons. First, while we can guess what will happen, it’s impossible to predict how everything will turn out. Second, it’s exciting to know that your vote factors into the decision making.

I voted a few days prior and was pleased to see a number of early voters at the clerk’s office. I used to be of the mind that “my vote doesn’t matter,” but have come to learn that that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Regardless of one’s political affiliation, I think we all can agree that things have been especially difficult since the pandemic. There are times when it feels like things just keep getting worse and that there’s nothing we can do.

But voting is something we can do to participate in our society and have a say in the future. Voting alone won’t fix all of the problems society deals with, but it’s a start.

As the sun set Tuesday and the clock grew closer to 7 p.m., I was filled with anticipation as if a pistol was about to ring for the start of the race. It’s our job to keep our readers informed of what’s transpiring, and it’s a job we take very seriously.

Once results started rolling it, the newsroom fired text after text in our group chat to share information and encouragement, and to help each other tell the stories of our local leaders.

The morning after, we all came in speaking like statisticians throwing out percentage after percentage. Sure, it’s a little dorky, but it’s hard to refute that it’s exciting.

I feel grateful that I live in a place where my vote counts and matters, and hope that you who voted proudly sported your sticker.