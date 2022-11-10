This weekend at the movies: Nov. 4, 2022

<strong>‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’</strong>

PG-13, 161 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.

<strong>‘One Piece Film: Red’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure.</em> Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as “otherworldly.” She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. Starring voices of Shuichi Ikeda, Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura.

<strong>‘Prey For The Devil’</strong>

PG-13, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> Sister Ann believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist… but who, or what, called her? In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, Ann seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. Until now these schools have only trained priests in the Rite of Exorcism — but a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante, Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl, who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago. Determined to root out the evil, Ann soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her. Starring Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon and Christian Navarro.

<strong>‘Till’</strong>

PG-13, 130 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Starring Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison and Haley Bennett.

<strong>‘Ticket to Paradise’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their teenage daughter from getting married. Starring Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd.

<strong>‘Black Adam’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Viola Davis and Pierce Brosnan.

<strong>‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’</strong>

PG, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy/musical.</em> When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Starring Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu and Javier Bardem.

<strong>‘Smile’</strong>

R, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner.