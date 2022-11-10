The detective as mystic: 'The Calling' on Peacock

Written by David E. Kelley and directed and executive produced by Barry Levinson, “The Calling” begins streaming on Peacock. All episodes are available today.

Based on a series of novels by Dror Mishani, “The Calling” stars Jeff Wilbusch as New York detective Avraham, a bit of a mystery to his colleagues. And a bit of a mystic as well. Steeped in religious study of the Talmud, Avraham conducts interrogations a bit like therapy and a little like a conversation with a religious elder. There is no “good cop/bad cop” role playing; just an overpowering sense of a common humanity that appears to render his suspects incapable of deception or guile.

Avraham’s colleagues crowd around the two-way mirror to watch him in action and marvel at his approach. Another asks to be partnered with him to learn from the mystic.

Some might quibble at the depiction of a lifetime of religious study as a “superpower.” Avraham admits early on the Talmud instructs him to see another human being as not merely an equal but as a universe unto him- or herself. He’s inclined to treat suspects with not only respect but reverence.

With a musical score by Hans Zimmer, “The Calling” might not be for every mystery buff’s taste, but it certainly approaches the genre from a new angle.

• Time was, a series with a pedigree such as “The Calling” might end up on HBO or network television, so its availability on Peacock points to changing viewing options and habits. So too does ABC’s decision to air an episode of the new Hulu series “Reasonable Doubt” (9 p.m., TV-14).

The first scripted series from the Onyx Collective and executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington, Larry Wilmore and Pilar Savone, “Reasonable Doubt” fits in very well on ABC, a place where legal dramas often take place at the most elite firms. Beautiful and stylish, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is the most in-demand defense attorney in Los Angeles. Her roster of troubled sports stars and celebrities puts her on an equal footing with her law partners, all male and mostly white. She clearly has been hired for her clientele in the sports, music and entertainment worlds, all with huge portfolios, but not born to the manor or used to the culture of a starchy law office.

When not defending famous NBA players from sexual entrapment, Jax has her own domestic melodramas, including her husband (Michael Ealy), who clearly has become a “guest” around the house.

Similar to most legal thrillers set in this elite echelon, “Doubt” certainly is slick and hardly realistic. But this production projects a stylish confidence. And it can be watched for Jax’s outfits alone.

• Bad weather downs a helicopter on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Thunder and lightning on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

A schoolteacher’s (James Mason) addiction to cortisone disturbs his sense of reality in the 1956 Nicholas Ray drama “Bigger Than Life” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).

Coveting a comic collectible on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A crisis consultant’s murder leaves many motivated suspects on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A documentary crew reveals a hard truth on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Turkey for two on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A case against an abusive jock requires additional testimony on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Pruning Shrub on “Welcome to Flatch” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... An awkward second date on “Call Me Kat” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... An abominable mystery on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Jewel thieves on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

Emily Blunt and George Saunders are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Will Ferrell, Lindsay Lohan and The 1975 on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Brian Tyree Henry and Lizzy Caplan appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Tracy Morgan, James Acaster and Benny Greb visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Kim Kardashian, Edward Enninful and Fontaines D.C. appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).