Kankakee artist to again delight with watercolor exhibit at Kankakee library

Daily Journal staff report

After a successful summer exhibit featuring watercolor paintings of Marilyn Monroe, Kankakee artist Alan Byron Hampshire again will showcase his work at Kankakee Public Library — this time featuring another famous face.

“The Peoples’ Princess: Self Expression Through Pop Royalty” will display a collection of watercolor paintings of Princess Diana. The exhibit will begin Dec. 1 at the library.

His Monroe exhibit honored the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death on Aug. 4, 1962. The paintings, which hang on the library’s third floor, depict different angles of Monroe and use minimal touches of vibrant watercolors.

Hampshire was featured as the Local Artist in the October/November issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County, where he shared the history of his artwork.

“My teacher told me I had the most plebeian taste,” Hampshire recalled with a laugh. “I was like, ‘What’s plebeian?’ and he said I have the most pedestrian taste — you know, like simple art for simple minds.”

He doesn’t mind that categorization, as he feels as though it describes the likes of Andy Warhol, of whom he is a big fan.

“[My teacher said] to me, ‘You have what Andy had. ... You have your hand on the pulse of the common man.’”

Hampshire said he feels this Princess Diana collection fits into that landscape.