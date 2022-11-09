'The Crown' returns with its subject gone; 'Crypto Decoded'

“The Crown” enters its fifth season on Netflix, the first since the death of its subject, Queen Elizabeth II.

Will her departure and the long period of mourning and its extensive television coverage change the perception of this prestige series?

Elizabeth certainly has changed. Imelda Staunton assumes the role after Claire Foy and Olivia Colman had their two-season runs as QEII. She’s here to portray the queen in late middle age, as public sentiment toward the royal institution turns indifferent and ugly as Charles and Diana’s soap opera unravels. An acclaimed stage actress, Staunton was nominated for an Oscar for “Vera Drake” and is best recognized for her performance as Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Also new to Season 5, Dominic West (“The Wire” and “The Affair”) assumes the role as an older (and increasingly unpopular) Prince Charles.

Lesley Manville is all over the small screen at the moment. She’s in PBS’s “Magpie Murders” and Starz’s “Dangerous Liaisons” and is seen here as the third version of Princess Margaret. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Night Manager,” “The Great Gatsby”) portrays Princess Diana. Jonathan Pryce, who has credits ranging from “Brazil” to “Game of Thrones” and who is currently seen in Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses,” picks up the role of Prince Philip.

As “The Crown” moves into the 1990s, gone is Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher. Enter Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller, “Elementary”). The real Major has had some harsh words about the new season of “The Crown,” complaining it puts words in his mouth he never uttered.

There are plenty of other juicy roles in this season, including that of the doomed Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and Bertie Carvel (“Doctor Foster,” “Dalgliesh”) as Tony Blair. His arrival kind of brings the story full circle with the 2006 movie “The Queen,” written by Peter Morgan, the creative force behind “The Crown.”

• With “Crypto Decoded,” “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) takes a crack at explaining cryptocurrency and other baffling topics such as the blockchain and NFTs. It explores efforts of coders and mathematicians, dating back to the 1970s, to use cryptography to allow transactions and the transfer of information free of “Big-Brother” type institutions including banks, big corporations and big government to surveil, control or exploit users.

Along the way, it offers a survey course on the very idea of currency. Well before crypto or even the dollar, people assigned an agreed-upon value to gold coins and even seashells. Well into the 19th century in the United States, individual banks and states issued their own script, raising bewildering questions of legitimacy and value.

The whole discussion here ranges from wild hopes crypto can transform the world to deep fears its use will result in elaborate scams.

“Decoded” uses a wealth of visual material, from compelling graphics and interviews with experts to clips from popular TV shows. Stephen Colbert and HBO’s John Oliver and Larry David channel popular confusion and skepticism about the emerging technology. In contrast, on “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon essentially allows Paris Hilton to offer an infomercial for a crypto product.

The key to crypto, or any currency, is a shared belief in its legitimacy and value. In this way, the conversation it inspires mirrors a larger crisis in popular consensus about election results, news reports or a common belief in national history. It’s difficult to get along (or get much done) when everyone’s living in their own Tower of Babel.

