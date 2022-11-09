Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 9-15

<strong>RVSRA's 6th Annual Mouse Race</strong>

On Saturday at the Knights of Columbus, the 6th annual Great Mouse Race, hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association, will kick off. This organization, based in Bradley, provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.

This annual event is a major fundraiser for the organization.

The mice are in an enclosed and contained six-lane race track that is about 16 feet long. Participants buy “Mouse Money” at the beginning of the night and then bet with this money.

There will be seven races during the night, and additional games will be held in between races.

Also, the night will feature a silent auction with prizes including a three-night stay at Wisconsin Dells, skybox tickets for the Chicago Bulls, dinner at the Kankakee Country Club and a Sandy Pines Golf Course gift card and box of golf balls ($350 value).

Tickets cost $25 and include appetizers and two drinks, and ticket holders’ names automatically are entered to win prizes. Tickets are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at RVSRA’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.

Tickets also can be purchased over the phone by calling 815-933-7336, and they will be held at will call. There also will be tickets available at the door.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first race at 7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus is located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Indian Oaks' 34th Christmas Open House</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday will be the 34th annual Christmas open house at Indian Oaks Antique Mall in Bourbonnais, 1300 Larry Power Road.

There will be refreshments, such as wrapped candies, as well as door prizes and special sales happening.

"We decorate seasonally, but for Christmas, all the dealers tend to go all-out and decorate fully," said Indian Oaks owner Gary Denoyer, who noted 75% of the mall's business comes from out of the area.

<strong>Kankakee Art League exhibit, meeting</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday will be the final day of the 75th Anniversary Exhibit at the Kankakee County Museum. Artists who submitted work for the show can pick their items up Nov. 12 and Nov. 15-18. The Museum is closed to visitors during that time except for the Gallery of Trees decorating.

The next meeting of the Kankakee Art League will be Nov. 15 at the Lisieux Pastoral Center in Kankakee. A business meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by working on our Gallery of Trees decorations.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>.

<strong>Explore KCC Days</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during Explore KCC Days, which offers information on KCC options, including specific details for those who already have a program in mind. There also will be tours of various academic spaces, plus information about support services, financial aid and how to enroll. Register at <a href="https://www.visit.kcc.edu" target="_blank">visit.kcc.edu</a>.

<strong>RVAR Christmas store opens</strong>

On Friday, the River Valley Animal Rescue Christmas Store will have its grand opening. RVAR is at 106 E. Washington St., Momence, and it’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

RVAR now accepting new or like-new Christmas decorations or gift item donations. Items can be dropped off at Ceazar’s Palace. For more information, call RVAR at 815-507-5007.

<strong>Nov. 9</strong>

<strong>Nothing Bundt Cake sale at Ascension</strong>

Ascension Saint Mary Hospital’s Auxiliary is hosting a Nothing Bundt Cake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Circle Lobby. Enter through the main entrance of the hospital. All proceeds from the sale benefit the hospital Auxiliary. For more information, call Volunteer Services at

<strong>» 815-937-2479</strong>

<strong>Business After Hours at BBCHS</strong>

The Bradley Bourbonnais Academic Foundation will be hosting a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 4:30-6 p.m. today at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in the Boiler Room. Various student clubs will be highlighted, and the organization will offer tours of the school at 5 and 5:30 p.m. The Foundation raises money for scholarships and teacher grants; since inception more than $388,000 has been given. The event will include: Ironclad/Robotics demonstration; Best Buddies-Boiler Creations; Incubator EDU presentation; Musical performance by BB students; refreshments prepared by FACS; school tours given by Student Council students.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:lblake@bbchs.org" target="_blank">lblake@bbchs.org</a>; 815-937-3707, ext. 6003 (Laurie Blake)</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Nov. 10</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators meeting</strong>

At their November meeting, Kultivators and those who would like to participate will be creating holiday decorations for residents living in local senior facilities. This workshop, “Gifts of Holiday Greens,” will begin at 1 p.m. in the auditorium on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library. Some greens and accent objects will be provided, and the Kultivators hope all who take part also will bring some of their own greens and ornaments. Everyone who plans to create an arrangement should bring a container for it. Before the workshop, the Kultivators will be electing and installing new officers for 2023.

<strong>Piper City football history presentation</strong>

The Piper City Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Piper City Community Building, 64 Peoria St. The program is entitled "Bluestreaks Football" and will detail the history of Piper City's football program. Those with fond memories or items from the Bluestreak era are invited to bring them to the meeting.

<strong>» 815-383-4571 (John Gallahuell); 618-841-2400 (Debbie)</strong>

<strong>Nov. 10-13</strong>

<strong>BBCHS's 'The Little Mermaid'</strong>

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Bradley Bourbonnais Theatre Education Project will present "The Little Mermaid," directed by David C. Morgan. Tickets can be purchased from any cast member, at the BBCHS box office (weekdays from 6-8 p.m.) or at the door on the day of performance, if available (starting one hour before show time, with sales ending when the performance begins). Tickets are reserved seating, and prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students, cash or check to BBCHS.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.bbtep.org" target="_blank">bbtep.org</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 11</strong>

<strong>Trivia Night Fundraiser</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), College Church of the Nazarene will be hosting a trivia night fundraiser at 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward buying winter clothes for the homeless living in Kankakee County. Sign up at <a href="https://forms.gle/ctohezvviBngK3Ga6" target="_blank">forms.gle/ctohezvviBngK3Ga6</a>. Ages 21 and older cost $10; university students (with school ID) and kids cost $5. Money is collected at the door; cash and card accepted. Sign up individually or with a team of up to eight people. No teams will be allowed to have more than eight people. One hundred questions during 10 categories and rounds.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:connect@collegechurch.org" target="_blank">connect@collegechurch.org</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 12</strong>

<strong>Running with Rescues 5K Date Day</strong>

At 10 a.m. at Perry Farm Park as part of Kankakee County Humane Foundation's Running with Rescues 5K, participants have the opportunity to enjoy a run with one of KCHF's adoptable dogs. In order to take a dog on a date to accompany you on your 5k, email k3humanefoundation@gmail.com to let KCHF know you’re planning to pick up a shelter friend. Pickups will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. There will be volunteers at Perry Farm; however, this is not a formally timed 5K. Prepare to track your walk/run independently.

<strong>Chicken Nite at BB Sportsmen's Club</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club will be the first Chicken Nite of the season. Carry-out dinners are available, and there will be tables setup for in-house dining. The club is at <span>2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.</span>

<strong>» 815-937-0870</strong>

<strong>Nov. 13</strong>

<strong>Boss Up 2 Be Fearless</strong>

For the third and final year, Boss Up 2 Be Fearless will hold its annual Empowerment Conference. Founder LaTresa Carroll said, “Boss Up 2 Be Fearless is pursuing other endeavors.” However, the event will return from noon to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee. This year’s theme for the conference is to teach attendees how to grow and enrich their lives and businesses with purpose. The event will have food, free raffles and the opportunity to shop with vendors. In addition to a presentation from Carroll, guest speakers include Keisha Morrow, owner of Fresh Off The Press; Avorry Lamarr, owner of Addicted Hair Salon; and Kieshanna Rios, co-owner of Lollie PopShop. Tickets cost $10.

<strong>» Tickets: 815-549-1538</strong>

<strong>Nov. 15</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, a fair from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office will be held in partnership with Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, the Kankakee Valley Park District and President of Hispanic Partnership Natalie Ojeda at Gov. Small Park, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. The fair has free admission and refreshments and will include speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>Blood Drive</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., there will be a blood drive.

<strong>» Appointments: 1-800-710-GIVE</strong>

<strong>Grand opening of Courtyard Estates</strong>

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 100 Harvest View Lane, Herscher, the grand opening ceremony will be held for Courtyard Estates of Herscher. At 5 p.m. will be the ribbon-cutting ceremony. There will be hors d’oeuvres, beverages, cake and door prizes.

<strong>» 815-426-2000</strong>