Tickets available from local retailers for Holidays in Historic Riverview

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Holidays in Historic Riverview is back and allows participants to walk through the Riverview neighborhood in Kankakee to enjoy holiday decor. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Walk through five beautiful Riverview homes, including the B. Harley Bradley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The walk will begin at the Trolley Barn at the Train Depot at 197 S. East Ave.

Tickets are now available, and advance tickets cost $20 per person. The day-of cost is $25 per person, and the walk will begin at the Depot Trolley Barn, 197 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

Advance tickets available at:

• Busse & Rieck: 2001 W. Court St., Kankakee

• The Flower Shoppe: 1410 N. Hobbie, Kankakee

• Madame St. Vintage: 275 S. Schuyler Ave. Kankakee

• Moon Cookie Gallery: 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

• Kankakee County Museum: 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee

• Ba Da Bloom Florist: 918 N. Convent, Bourbonnais

• Tholen’s Garden Center: 1401 N. Convent, Bourbonnais

• Joy’s Hallmark: 17 Meadowview Shopping Center, Bradley

Tickets can be purchased online at <a href="https://www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a>. For further information, call 815-405-9989, or email <a href="mailto:boisvertjune@gmail.com" target="_blank">boisvertjune@gmail.com</a>.

<em>Johnson’s Greenhouses in Peotone originally was listed as a location for tickets. Tickets are not available at this location.</em>