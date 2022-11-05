REEL TALK: Enola Holmes is a lesson in history

Enola Holmes is back in the sequel, “Enola Holmes 2,” starring Millie Bobby Brown as the tenacious young woman who believes the world of detective work has extended its doors wide open since solving her first big, high-profile case.

She finds, however, in a place where women are truly second-class citizens, the world isn’t quite ready for what Ms. Holmes has to offer. That is, until dear old big brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) finds himself stumped and Enola, her big heart taking over, helps a young girl find her missing sister.

Similar to the film’s predecessor, we start this film midway through during a dangerous chase scene. Enola breaks the fourth wall and lets viewers in on what’s happening. We go back in time to the beginning of this case and are privy to all that has happened.

Enola is down on her luck, quickly opening and about to close the doors of her detective agency thanks to being too young and/or female. Just as all hope has gone up in smoke, a young girl named Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) stumbles in and pleads with Enola to take her case — find her missing sister, Sarah (Hannah Dodd).

Bessie and Sarah are laborers at a match factory, and typhus is taking down these young girls and women like wildfire, but there’s more to this mystery, and Enola, once again, finds herself in over her head and must team up with her big brother to solve this case.

Enola has grown up, further solidifying her knowledge and skills, but Sherlock still is her idol and mentor for reasons we quickly see. Their sibling banter mixed with that protective family love seeps into every scene as the pair works together and sees one another in a different and truer light.

Of course, the mystery of the missing girl goes much deeper than either of them suspected, and their thought processes unfold before our eyes in graphic art form, creatively allowing us to follow their sometimes rather far-fetched deductions. In other words, it’s fun. We might know who is behind it all, but it’s the journey — rather than the destination — that makes the trip what it is.

Brown continues to have fun on screen with her character of Enola and, while she’s not that spunky awkward young teen anymore, she is still a joy to watch as her character navigates her love life, her adoration of her mother and brother and her inability to accept inequities.

The supporting cast of characters is more like caricatures as they double down on their quirky attributes such as Officer Lestrade, the sleepy (rather dopey) police chief, or the head inspector played by David Thewlis. These over-the-top characters bring levity and a comic book-feel to the light-hearted mystery thriller.

Of course, there’s plenty of action and acrobatics that keep the energy and pacing going, too. The ever-changing story with all its twists and turns keeps you involved. It is, however, the final turn at the end of the film that is a true surprise that makes “Enola Holmes 2” a lesson in history for us all.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

"Enola Holmes 2" is now streaming on Netflix.