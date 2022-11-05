Pinski to hit Drury Lane stage in 'Elf the Musical'

Performing is not an easy path. Performing professionally can take a person down winding roads, paved with talent, determination and tenacity. Every once in a while, that winding road leads a performer down Drury Lane.

Such is the case for 12-year-old Ian Michael Pinski, of Limestone, who soon will be hitting the Drury Lane Theatre stage in “Elf the Musical.” Pinski, one of only three young boys in the show, will play the Boy on Santa’s Lap.

“We’re very excited to be able to add Drury Lane Theatre to Ian’s resume,” said Pinski’s mother, Michelle.

The show kicks off Wednesday and will run through early January. The theater, which holds 971 audience members, reported matinee shows through December are nearly sold out.

Pinski, who also is an understudy for the role of Michael, will perform in every single show.

“I’m looking most forward to being on that stage in front of everyone and feeling really accomplished,” said the seventh-grade actor, singer and dancer whose “niche is musical theater.”

This is not Pinski’s first time in front of a live audience, as he made his theatrical debut in 2019 in Greenhouse Theater Center’s “Big Fish.” He was cast in Porchlight Music Theatre’s “Freaky Friday,” but production shut down in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

In summer 2021, he was cast in the Lyric Opera House’s “The Magic Flute,” however, he was unable to sign the contract because of COVID restrictions and his not being old enough to be vaccinated.

However, that did not stop the young performer as he continued to build up his resume and joined the agency of Chicago’s Shirley Hamilton Talent. He goes on auditions around two or three times per month, and the Pinski family’s Chicago apartment helps ensure the performer’s close proximity to the city.

“We’re doing everything we can to support that dream,” said Michelle on behalf of herself and her husband, Michael.

Pinski, who is homeschooled, hopes to matriculate at Chicago Academy for the Arts High School, where he would be amongst other Chicago-area performers.

He performs locally with Dance in the Light, has worked with the Joffrey Ballet and can sing opera in French, German and Italian.

<strong>‘ELF THE MUSICAL’</strong>

After auditioning in April, it was a while before Pinski got cast for his role in the holiday-themed production. The cast has been rehearsing for about a month and has been rehearsing six-to-eight hours each day, five days a week.

The production is now in Tech Week ahead of the show’s opening performance, where the cast rehearses in costume on stage and all of the lighting and sound is in place.

“It’s a very big theater and stage, so it’s going to be [a mix of] feeling shock and excited,” Pinski said.

Pinski and his mom said they’re both looking forward to the opening night after party, which will include the cast and close friends and family of the performers.

For tickets and more information on “Elf the Musical,” go to <a href="https://drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical" target="_blank">drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical</a>.