New on the bookshelf: Nov. 5, 2022

<strong>Terrifying true ghost stories</strong>

Seeing isn’t always believing.

A figure in an old gown is glimpsed at the top of the stairs, a face looms briefly from the shadows. But everyone knows there’s no such thing as ghosts.

Are there?

Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes aren’t so sure.

Janes is the founder of Boroughs of the Dead, a haunted-house tour of New York City; Hieber is one of its guides. They also write supernatural fiction, but “A Haunted History of Invisible Women: True Stories of America’s Ghosts” is their first book together.

And it’s based on fact.

Based on serious research, too. Janes and Hieber are open-minded but clear-eyed. When there’s a good story, they tell it. When it seems too good to be true, they also report that.

They’re also open to the stories behind these stories and what they say about gender, sex and society.

“Historically, women have always lived cheek by jowl with death,” Janes writes in her introduction (the authors sometimes alternate chapters, other times they collaborate). “We hover near the border of death for hours, sometimes days, during the delivery of children, and historically, we have very often died in the process.”

— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

<strong>The narrator explores London, remembers mother</strong>

“Once somebody is dead, the world reveals all the things they might have enjoyed if they weren’t,” Elizabeth McCracken writes in her funny, perceptive novel “The Hero of This Book.”

McCracken chronicles a trip the unnamed narrator took to London in 2019, the year after her mother died. The narrator, who has much in common with McCracken, visits tourist attractions and walks around the city. The narrator is frequently joined by a second narrative presence, who McCracken calls “the author,” who comments on the story. Both reminisce about her remarkable mother, who loved London, from its wheelchair-accessible black cabs to its abundant theater offerings.

As McCracken embarks on this story, she interrogates the narrator: “Perhaps you fear writing a memoir, reasonably.” So, she advises, “Invent a single man and call your book a novel.”

Researchers have documented how grieving people often engage in searching behavior as their brains struggle to integrate loss. A mourning brain seems to ask: Where did my person go? Memories play in loops, and people can even hallucinate seeing their loved one. This doesn’t happen to the narrator, but her mother appears as an overlay to every experience.

— Jenny Shank, Star Tribune

<strong>Story follows club owner’s nefarious enterprises</strong>

Wonderfully balanced between the literary bravura of novels such as “Life After Life” and the more mundane but ample pleasures of her Jackson Brodie mysteries, Kate Atkinson’s “Shrines of Gaiety” puts a cast of irresistible characters into an intriguingly convoluted plot set in post-World War I London, wafts a Shakespearean air of antic enchantment over the proceedings and keeps you guessing till the end — even as something tells you everything will be all right. Mostly.

Nellie Coker — apparently modeled on Kate Meyrick, for many years the “queen of Soho’s clubland” — is the operator of a series of nightclubs where London’s underworld and glitterati mingle, and the fierce matriarch of a large brood who are variously involved in her often nefarious enterprises.

Atkinson’s narrative panache is somehow historical and au courant, the storytelling of its time and ours, scenes unfolding only to jump back and fill in from a new perspective, characters footnoting their own thoughts.

Often it’s just plain funny, especially in the confines of the Coker family, who are droll in the most unsentimental way.

This is storytelling at its best — entertaining, moving, surprising — as true to the busy, Dickensian tradition as it is to the exigencies of our day.

— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune