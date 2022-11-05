Clove Alliance receives United Way Community Impact Funding

In addition to reports of Harbor House, Child Network and A More Excellent Way Ministries receiving Community Impact Funding from United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, Clove Alliance also has received grant funding.

The grant is for the organization's Case Management, Prevention, Legal/Medical Advocacy and Counseling services. This support will reach around 6,500 residents annually in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. United Way’s Community Impact grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

“We are excited to receive United Way’s Community Impact grant, which will allow us to continue to provide exceptional care to local survivors of sexual violence within our communities,” said Tracey Noe Slach, Executive Director of Clove Alliance, in a news release.

“This funding will assist us in supplying our clients with the support and resources they need throughout their healing process and will build a stronger, safer community through the implementation of prevention initiatives aimed at challenging social norms that perpetuate sexual violence.”