A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The art of gift giving

Believe it or not, the holiday season is once again upon us. It seems that it comes around quicker each year, and I’m in a near-constant state of trying to figure out what to give people for Christmas while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays somewhere in the ether.

I truly love to give gifts. Aside from the fact that I like shopping, I simply enjoy the event in which I see something that just shouts the name of someone I love.

But, I only love to give gifts that have meaning to them. And while not all gifts carry that weight, there are ways to make the act of gift giving more meaningful.

The first thing that comes to mind is Amazon Smile. It’s nearly impossible to shop — for the holidays or otherwise — without delving into the abyss that is Amazon.

But, did you know you could give back while making purchases? All you have to do is use the extension smile.amazon.com and Amazon gives you the option to select a charity that you’d like a portion of your purchase to go towards.

This donation comes out of Amazon’s pocket and is of no extra cost to you. So, you not only get the item you were looking for, but that item gets to make a little bit of an impact.

I have my account linked to a camp that serves individuals with cerebral palsy, and every quarter Amazon sends a report of how much was raised through Amazon Smile. It’s a simple way to make your everyday shopping just a little bit better.

Or, you could simply make a donation to a charity in someone’s name as a gift. The perfect gift for that person who has everything!

Another meaningful shopping tactic is to shop local. This gives the opportunity to find a gift that is truly unique and isn’t mass produced. And, it has the added benefit of showing some love to a local business or artist. Win win!

Another meaningful means of gift giving comes in the form of something handmade. While the days of mix tapes are by-and-large behind us, you can still make Spotify (or whatever streaming service) playlists for those near and dear to you.

How touched would you be if someone said, “Hey, I made you a playlist of songs I thought you’d dig”?

Arguably the most meaningful gift one can give is the opportunity to spend quality time together. Your mom, sister or granddaughter would absolutely love the chance to go on a manicure date with you.

Your brother, stepson or buddy would love a guys’ lunch where you can catch up and enjoy some good food.

A gift isn’t about the money that’s spent on it, but rather the thought that goes into it. It’s unfortunate that the holiday season has become so money-driven, but it doesn’t have to be that way for you if you don’t want it to.

If you approach gift giving with meaning, it will make the experience all the more enjoyable.