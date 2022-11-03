Netflix's last 'Blockbuster'; 'The Suspect' on AMC+

Making a comedy about its vanquished rival, Netflix launches “Blockbuster,” starring Melissa Fumero and Randall Park as managers of the last standing Blockbuster video store. Created by the talent behind “Superstore,” it offers a similar blend of consequence-free shenanigans with the minor tragedy of working as a low-paid cog in a dying industry in a dead mall. Speaking of dying industries, it has the feel of an old NBC sitcom.

Shows about big-box retail didn’t always carry an air of doom. In 2007, NBC launched “Chuck,” set in a store clearly based on Best Buy, about a tech-squad worker (Zachary Levi) who internalizes a super-secret program and becomes an unwitting CIA agent with a fetching handler/mentor (Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”). The same season, CW launched “Reaper,” about a worker (Bret Harrison) at a Home Depot-like store who discovers he is the son of Satan (Ray Wise, “Twin Peaks”).

A lot can change in 15 years.

• It’s been said we build up heroes just to tear them down. That’s certainly the case with “The Suspect,” streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+. A psychological thriller with a therapist at its center, it stars Aidan Turner (“Poldark”) as Dr. Joe O’Loughlin, a clinical psychologist. He’s first seen in action when he’s summoned to save a suicidal patient threatening to jump from O’Loughlin’s own building. Not to give too much away, but his daring and improvisational skills save the day and the man’s life, thrusting the hero doctor into tabloid-headline fame.

Shortly thereafter, he’s called in on a brutal murder case, a woman stabbed repeatedly and left in a shallow grave — in a cemetery, of all places. O’Laughlin takes an immediate interest in the case and the victim — too much interest in the eyes of the detectives in charge. Is he sniffing about because some of the details surrounding the case correspond to one of his more troubled patients, or does he have a personal connection? Is he helpful to the investigation, or is he “The Suspect”? I’ll never tell.

— HBO Max streams the original three-part docuseries “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,” chronicling generations of the same family who held sway over the legal system and politics of South Carolina, a power dynamic that evaporated when charges of fraud and murder came to light.

Also streaming on HBO Max, “Titans,” the dark live-action take on DC Comics’ “Teen Titans,” enters its fourth season.

• “The Capture,” following a troubled veteran’s life and troubles with the law post-Afghanistan, returns for a second season on Peacock.

• The Houston Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles in Thursday Night Football, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.

• A former contestant’s wedding becomes a challenge on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• A race against time to rescue workers trapped in a battery plant on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “Mountain Men” (7 p.m., History, TV-PG) enters its 11th season.

• A casual road trip hits potholes on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A blast from Eileen’s past on “Alaska Daily” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

The difficulty of adapting “serious” 20th-century American fiction for the screen is reflected in the disappointing version of Philip Roth’s “American Pastoral” (7 p.m., Cinemax) from 2016 and the 2008 attempt to capture the 1950s suburban angst of Richard Yates’ “Revolutionary Road” (8 p.m., Showcase).

Employment opportunities on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A fashion designer threads his last needle on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Another Norseman arrives on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A podcaster might help exonerate a client on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... An underground party turns violent on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Shrub branches out on “Welcome to Flatch” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Kat and Max’s steamy night alters their chemistry on “Call Me Kat” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A celebrity chef is put on ice on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Shooters might be linked to the NYPD on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

Bono is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Paramore on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Rob McElhenney and Emayatzy Corinealdi appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Cecily Strong, Evan Rachel Wood and Deena Tauriello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).