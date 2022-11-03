Community Commission to End Domestic Violence meeting Sunday

The Community Commission to End Domestic Violence invites the public to join their upcoming brainstorming retreat to re-energize, prioritize and mobilize ways to address domestic violence in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee Public Library Fourth Floor, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Dinner will be provided by Harbor House. Register by calling 815-932-5814, or email info@harborhousedv.org.

The vision of the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence to educate and activate the community by developing awareness initiatives, specialized training and prevention activities so as to connect survivors to Harbor House and change the cultural response to and understanding of domestic violence thus creating a safer, stronger community. The Commission, open to anyone, meets every third Thursday of each month at noon via Zoom. The Commission is an initiative of Harbor House.