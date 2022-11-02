Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 2-9

<strong>12th Annual Artisan Faire</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum will host the 12th annual Artisan Faire. The museum is located at 801 S. 8th St., Kankakee. The day will feature a 75th anniversary exhibit from the Kankakee Art League. Original artwork from various local vendors will include watercolor and oil paintings, blown and fused glass creations, pottery, sculpture, woodworking, hand-knits, quilts, jewelry, porcelain painting and other crafts. The museum provides a backdrop for local vendors to display work for sale to holiday shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts. Admission for the fair is free, and booths will be located throughout the museum. Vendor spots are available until filled.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

<strong>KVSO's 'The Power of Nature'</strong>

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present "The Power of Nature" at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

This chamber concert will feature KVSO's principal oboist Laura Neisler performing Domenico Cimarosa’s "Concerto for Oboe and Strings." It also will include Wolfgang A. Mozart’s Symphony No. 25, "Allegro con Brio" (the opening work used for the movie "Amadeus"), Samuel Barber’s "Adagio," Edvard Grieg’s "Scandinavian Heart Wounds and Last Spring" and Kareem Roustom’s new work, "Dabke."

Tickets can be purchased on the website at <a href="https://www.KVSO.org" target="_blank">KVSO.org</a>, at the door, by email at <a href="mailto:office@kvso.org" target="_blank">office@kvso.org</a> or by calling 815-214-9555.

The cost is $25 for adults and $5 for children and students

"There is nothing like listening to live music," said KVSO President Kate Cloonen.

<strong>Business After Hours at BBCHS</strong>

The Bradley Bourbonnais Academic Foundation will be hosting a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in the Boiler Room. Various student clubs will be highlighted and the organization will offer tours of the school at 5 and 5:30 p.m. The Foundation raises money for scholarships and teacher grants; since inception, more than $388,000 has been given.

The event will include: Ironclad/Robotics demonstration; Best Buddies-Boiler Creations; Incubator EDU presentation; musical performance by BB students; refreshments prepared by FACS; school tours given by Student Council students.

For more information, contact Laurie Blake at <a href="mailto:lblake@bbchs.org" target="_blank">lblake@bbchs.org</a> or 815-937-3707, ext. 6003.

<strong>DAR’s 100 Years of Service</strong>

The Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are preparing to celebrate 100 Years of Service. The 100th anniversary celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. For those looking to learn more about DAR and those who believe they might be eligible to join the chapter, current chapter members look forward to meeting and assisting.

RSVP by Nov. 4 by emailing DHARF92@aol.com.

<strong>Caleb's Prayer Sip n' Shop</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Caleb’s Prayer Foundation will present Hope for the Holidays. The 6th annual benefit art and craft/sip and shop event will raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event will be held at the Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. First South St., Chebanse.

“Your support ensures that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should worry about is helping their child live,” according to a news release for the event.

Lunch and baked goods will be available. There will be more than 20 vendors on site.

For more information, call Annette at 815-697-3001.

<strong>Nov. 2</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Nov. 3</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, a fair from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office will be held in partnership with County Board member Antonio Carrico at River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais. All fairs have free admission and offer refreshments, prizes, vendors and speakers.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 4 & 5</strong>

<strong>Holiday Craft Sale</strong>

The Ladies of Arbor Grove Holiday Craft Sale is gearing up for its return. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Arbor Grove Club House at 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais. Twelve women are participating in the event which features only handmade crafts.

<strong>Nov. 5</strong>

<strong>Gathering of the Paddlers</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, the Illinois Paddling Council will host the annual Gathering of the Paddlers dinner. This year’s featured presentation is “The African-American Heritage Water Trail on Little Calumet River and the Cal-Sag Channel.” Presenters include Laura Barghusen, Blueways Director from Openlands and Mike Taylor, Water Trail Keeper of Little Calumet River. The dinner is $25 and includes 2023 Membership in the Illinois Paddling Council.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.illinoispaddling.org/annual-dinner-november-5th" target="_blank">illinoispaddling.org/annual-dinner-november-5th</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 6</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Youth Hockey Club Day</strong>

From 10:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, come out for a fun-filled day of youth hockey. Watch local 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u Coyotes teams, as well as JV and Varsity Kankakee Irish high school teams play against other youth hockey teams.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:kyhcpromotionschair@gmail.com" target="_blank">kyhcpromotionschair@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Cat Shelter Grand Opening</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. at 3306 Waldron Road, Kankakee, Sunrise Center Animal Rescue will be opening its new cat shelter facility. The event is open to the public, and donations of food, litter, bowls, cleaning products, blankets, litter boxes, cat trees and more will be accepted.

<strong>» 815-482-4486</strong>

<strong>Nov. 7</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, a fair from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office will be held in partnership with County Board member Jessica Andrade and the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center at Duane Dean’s The Living Room, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 8</strong>

<strong>Hispanic Business Meeting</strong>

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., join the Economic and Community Development Agency for the monthly Hispanic Business workshop on the second Tuesday of every month where the ECDA will be sharing business resources in Spanish and answering any questions attendees have.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:lbjaramillo@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">lbjaramillo@citykankakee-il.gov</a>; 815-933-0506</strong>

<strong>Nov. 9</strong>

<strong>Nothing Bundt Cake fundraiser</strong>

Ascension Saint Mary Hospital's Auxiliary is hosting a Nothing Bundt Cake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Circle Lobby. Enter through the main entrance of the hospital. All proceeds from the sale benefit the hospital Auxiliary.

<strong>» Volunteer Service: 815-937-2479</strong>

<em><strong>For a list of upcoming Veterans Day-related events, see the Nov. 3 edition of the Daily Journal. </strong></em>