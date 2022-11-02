Cena hits campaign trail in 'The Independent'

NBC Universal keeps trying to put a wrestler in the Oval Office. If you recall, the whole premise of the dismally unfunny sitcom “Young Rock” was a retrospective by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the eve of his presidential bid in the 2032 election. Recently, in real time, the real “Rock” announced he would not be running for president in 2024.

Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, will premiere the 2022 political thriller “The Independent,” starting today. Wrestler John Cena stars as Nate Sterling, an independent candidate given a real chance to win the presidential election. He’s up against a candidate (Ann Dowd) vying to become America’s first woman president.

Behind the scenes, a journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) smells a conspiracy afoot and teams up with a veteran reporter (Brian Cox, “Succession”) to get to the bottom of it before the election is tainted.

Given its cast, one would suspect “The Independent” might be given a theatrical release. But it has been funneled directly to Peacock. Screeners were not made available for review.

“Young Rock” returns for a third season Friday night.

• The woods are sacred spaces. Soaring cathedrals to some, forests also can seem like a symphony hall, a place filled with birdsong. While most of the feathered players in nature’s orchestra are vocalists, one species has specialized in percussive sounds. That very different drummer is the woodpecker, the subject of tonight’s “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) installment, “Woodpeckers: The Hole Story,” narrated by Paul Giamatti (“Sideways”).

We learn early on woodpeckers took their own path on the evolutionary road some 20 million years ago, developing in ways that departed from their aviary cousins. Their bodies and skulls have adapted to withstand the rapid pounding that would turn other creatures’ brains into mush. And they’ve developed a separate eyelid that rapidly opens and protectively closes with each pulverizing peck at a stand of dead or dying wood. They even have adapted their flying style to the woods — they regularly tuck their wings in to swoop between trees.

For all the racket they create, woodpeckers have highly sensitive auditory powers. They hear the ants and other insects inside their arboreal targets.

They are ruthlessly efficient at drilling into soft and rotting wood. This staccato attack not only serves up their next meal, it serves as a mating call for female woodpeckers and a way of warning other males a rival has arrived.

Woodpeckers are essential to the process of speeding along the decay of trees and making way for new growth. Along the way, the holes they bore offer shelter and nesting places for young woodpeckers and any number of other small birds and even squirrels.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A single New York woman (Meg Ryan) embarks on an affair with a dashing man from an earlier time (Hugh Jackman) in the 2001 romance “Kate & Leopold” (6 p.m., Sho2), part of a Ryan double feature including 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle” (8 p.m.).

• Marcel gains quite the reputation on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A bomb claims a jewelry store on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Dordogne, France, becomes the setting for “The Amazing Race” (9 p.m., CBS).

• Atwater’s approach comes under scrutiny on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• New evidence emerges on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Supernatural elements complicate a maritime salvage operation in the 2002 shocker “Ghost Ship” (8 p.m., MoMax) starring Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard, Gabriel Byrne and Desmond Harrington.

SERIES NOTES

One castaway gets on everyone’s nerves on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Darlene’s promotion comes at a cost on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A line-dancing craze erupts on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The school gains media attention on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A new branch of the family tree on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jennifer Lawrence and Ernest Moniz are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes George Lopez, Cole Hauser, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Joey Bada$$ and Men I Trust on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Kerry Condon, Kurt Vile and the Violators and Dena Tauriello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).