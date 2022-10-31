Clove Alliance holding trainings for professionals serving youth

Registration is now open for Clove Alliance’s upcoming virtual trainings for youth-serving professionals. These free trainings will help participants to better meet the social emotional needs of the children they work with. CPDU’s and CEU’s will be provided.

From 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, will be Response to Disclosures of Sexual Abuse. This training will teach participants about sexual violence and its impact on survivors, increase knowledge on what survivors need and provide tools to respond appropriately to disclosures of sexual violence. To register for this training, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3SBfFEi" target="_blank">bit.ly/3SBfFEi</a>.

From 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, will be Mandated Reporting. This training will help participants to better understand their responsibilities and protections as a mandated reporter while learning how to make an effective report of suspected child abuse/neglect. Signs and symptoms of sexual abuse will also be discussed. Ideal for all professionals who work with youth. To register for this training, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3zfvfP4" target="_blank">bit.ly/3zfvfP4</a>.

Trainings will be held via Zoom and can also be scheduled to fit a group’s individual needs. To request a private training for a group, email <a href="mailto:prevention@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">prevention@clovealliance.org</a>.