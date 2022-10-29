Zonta Club of Kankakee attends fall conference

Daily Journal staff report

Members of the Zonta Club of Kankakee recently attended the annual Fall Conference of Zonta International District 6. The conference theme was Continuing the Mission; Building a Better World for Women and Girls and took place Oct. 7-9 in Brookfield, Wisc.

During the three-day meeting, over 150 women representing Zonta clubs from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to hear keynote speakers Carmen Pitre and Heidi Moore, meet with scholarship awardees and hear updates from the 2022 Zonta International convention.

The conference kicked off early for some members with the 7th Annual Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Silent Walk in Milwaukee, where participants heard from community leaders and acknowledged those Wisconsinites who died last year because of domestic violence.

Cheryl Trudeau, member of Zonta Club of Kankakee, serves as the current Governor of District 6, which consists of Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois clubs.

Tami Galbreath, Zonta Club of Kankakee President, attended the conference and was a club voting delegate; as well as Amy Lafine, President Elect, attended as the alternate.

Other members attending included Robin Savage, Janice Krizik Schmidt, Kelly LaMore, Rhonda Thomas, Sandi Cianci and former District 6 Governor Yvonne Chalfant.

“The Zonta Club of Kankakee adds their voice as advocates for women and girls locally by helping to support our service projects Harbor House, Clove Alliance, Garden of Prayer, and Fortitude Community Outreach,” according to a Zonta news release.

The Zonta Club of Kankakee is among more than 1,100 Zonta Clubs in 62 countries with 27,000 members. Zonta International celebrated its 100th Anniversary in 2019. Collectively, Zonta’s voice can be heard worldwide with international service projects, as well as scholarship programs aimed at fulfilling Zonta’s mission.

Both locally and globally, Zonta’s focus remains the pledge to “Say No” to violence against women through the “Zonta Says No” campaign. Learn more at zontasaysno.com, or zonta.org.