Sun River Terrace native makes popular Kenyan TV show, now available to stream

In 2017, Sun River Terrace native and Momence High School graduate H.G. Wells began his own production company. Soon after, the now Little Rock, Ark., resident found himself across the world in Africa, working on a project that would become a major hit in Kenya.

“Africa is a spiritual place with such beauty,” Wells said of his time in Africa, where he worked on the Kenyan show “The Wives.”

Wells is the founder of H.G. Wells Productions, which played a big role in the creation of the television series.

The main objective of the show was to highlight polygamy and the challenges that African women deal with. The show was pitched to Wells by Kenyan-American actor, Benjamin Onyango, who described the show as, “the drama and dilemma of a traditional African man who had married five wives and brings home the sixth and final wife.”

Wells said that he fell in love with the idea, one that is a common practice “in most African communities.”

“The Wives” was on African Network for one year with non-exclusive contract when the pandemic hit in 2020. It aired in May 2019 with an expected viewership of 2.5 million people in Kenya.

The show will soon be marketed in the United States, and Wells is gearing up for a premiere in Little Rock. Marketing materials dub the show as “Kenya’s top TV series.”

Further points in the marketing materials explain that the mission of H.G. Wells Productions is to partner with local talent to create short stories that empower women, to use digital stories to enhance sustainable development and to produce real authentic stories for African communities by Africa.

While he’s back home now, he still reflects fondly on his time in Africa.

“[Being there] was an inner peace feeling,” he said. “The people are so warm…Welcoming me back home.”

"The Wives" is now available to stream on Tubi.