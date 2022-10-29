REEL TALK: 'The Good Nurse' is a good watch

Based on the chillingly horrifying true story of Charlie Cullen, a nurse in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, “The Good Nurse” hits Netflix screens this week. Eddie Redmayne takes on the role of Cullen, a nurse who befriends Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), an ICU nurse who has health and financial issues of her own, only to learn that her new best friend may not be who she thinks he is.

We meet Cullen back in the mid-90s in Pennsylvania as a code blue is occurring. The situation is tense and the finality of the situation equally disturbing. Fast-forwarding several years, Cullen is now in New Jersey, again in the ICU, helping to alleviate the overworked night shift staff which includes single mom Amy.

As her heart issues and deteriorating health become more evident, attempting to work her requisite year when insurance will kick in, Charlie becomes her confidant. Insinuating himself into her life and even becoming a caretaker with her, the hospital is alerted to one suspicious death. Following protocol, police are involved, but the tight-lipped hospital wants the “situation” resolved and never to be seen again.

“The Good Nurse” becomes a murder mystery and while we may see where the lines are drawn, the sheer horror of this as a true story will shake you to the core. As two officers, Tim Braun (Noah Emmerich) and Danny Baldwin (Nnamdi Asomugha) go above and beyond to dig for the truth, Amy becomes an integral part of Charlie’s future while fearing for her own.

This story, almost unbelievable and based on the book by Charles Graeber, touches upon our own morals and ethics while it peels back the facade that covers big hospitals who appear devoid of any moral compass. Additionally, while we discover how the deaths are occurring, we are also invested in Amy as she struggles financially, raising two young girls on her own, and wrestling with a possibly terminal health issue.

Chastain’s performance allows us to walk in her character’s shoes as we connect with her life and her decisions. We question whether or not we would have the strength and tenacity to do what she did as taking the right path isn’t generally a smooth one. Chastain becomes Amy as we see her muster energy after working a stressful night shift only to come home to kids who are typical kids; whining about not having things, especially their mom home with them.

Masking her fear for the future, she paints a smile on her face, but that ever-looming shoe is always above her head, threatening to drop. Her eyes, expressions and body language create a layered and believable character, and not for one moment do we question whether or not she is a nurse or that she is in ever-increasingly dangerous situations, making our own heart race.

Redmayne also finds just the right tone to give us an equally impressive performance as a skilled, kind soul with marital issues and possibly a dark secret to tell. This is certainly a different character for Redmayne, pushing him to the limit as he morphs into Charlie Cullen. Again, it’s these layers within a person that Redmayne finds and portrays as the chills run down our spine, believing every minute of his performance.

Of course, none of this happens without the skill of a director. Tobias Lindholm who gave us “The Hunt” (2012), and “Another Round” (2020) takes Krysty Wilson-Cairns’ screenplay adaptation and his actors to a new level of filmmaking and storytelling. Keying into the small, but so important moments gives the story the authenticity it needs. Lindholm never strives for grandiose, but instead, maintains reality which is what makes this film stand out above so many.

“The Good Nurse” will most likely find its way into the awards season for many categories and deservedly so. With outstanding performances and a screenplay that comes to life at the hands of its director, this is one of the best films of the year.

<strong>Reel Talk rating:</strong> 4 stars

"The Good Nurse" is now streaming on Netflix.