New on the bookshelf: Oct. 29, 2022

<strong>Third novel narrated by Lucy Barton</strong>

Lucy Barton doesn’t quite grasp what is going on when her ex-husband, William, calls her early in 2020 and tells her to pack a bag, they are fleeing New York. “Let me get you out of this city,” he says. “Just for a few weeks.”

Lucy had heard of the coronavirus, of course, but she thought it was an Italy thing — “I did not think about it ever coming to New York,” she says in “Lucy by the Sea,” the third Lucy Barton novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. This is a quietly profound book about grief and loss — oh, so much loss! — but also kindness, generosity and resilience. People are always looking out for one another in this novel, beginning with William’s rescue of Lucy.

Throughout the novel, a pulsing, moving constant, is the sea — something that Lucy first hates, its “bitingly salty smell, I did not really like” but later finds reassuring, the regular tides, the soothing way the waves splash against the rocks. “The water seemed green and sweetly friendly.” She walks the shore, and she no longer swears; she feels peace.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>Accomplished sequel to ‘Less’</strong>

While scarcely an original observation, actor Sir Michael Caine still nailed it in 2017 when he said, “Comedy is harder to do than drama. You can make anyone burst into tears, but trying to get a laugh is murder.” I recalled this truism as I read Andrew Sean Greer’s technically accomplished, wildly entertaining “Less Is Lost,” the sequel to his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “Less.” Like its predecessor, the new novel is a feat of wit and brio, tougher than it looks.

In “Less” the middle-aged protagonist stared down his demons — and his former boyfriend’s impending nuptials — by exiting east, New York to Europe to Africa to Japan, accepting invitations to conferences, literary retreats and a lucrative magazine profile.

“Less Is Lost” picks up just months later. After the taxing death of his friend and first lover, an elderly poet, Arthur faces a mountain of debt. He could lose his homey San Francisco apartment. He reverts to a familiar strategy: he’ll canvass the nation for paychecks in a camper named Rosina, accompanied by a pug, Dolly, only now within “this foreign world, his own country.”

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>Ode to friendship between NPR, RGB</strong>

“Dinners With Ruth” is really three excellent books: a memoir of Nina Totenberg’s relatively blessed life; an anecdotal account of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s; and, finally, a paean to the bond of friendship, which, like fine wine, gets better with age.

It is so engagingly written, so captivating, it’s difficult not to feel at least a little jealous of Totenberg, who seems to have it all. Legal affairs correspondent for NPR, she lived a life largely blessed both by success and by friends to share the good — and, more important, bad — times with.

The book is filled with so much love it’s almost an antidote to the daily news section. Almost.

For Totenberg, it was an idyllic upbringing: a house filled with music and parties attended by artistic boldface names.

Totenberg revised her epilogue following the Roe v. Wade decision, wondering if “even some staunch conservatives may come to miss the more centrist Court ... that rocked the boat from time to time, but seemed to know it couldn’t go far beyond public opinion.”

Certainly the court — and much of America — misses the strong voice of Nina’s friend Ruth.

— Curt Schleier, Star Tribune