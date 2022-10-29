Miss Kankakee returns competition, scholarship

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — On Nov. 19, Miss Kankakee Scholarship Association is hosting the 47th Annual Miss Kankakee/Miss Kankakee’s Outstanding Teen Competition, a local competition of the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization. The competition will be held at Kankakee High School, 1200 W Jeffery Street.

The association is seeking ages 13 to 26 with a talent, a heart for serving the community and enjoyment of working with other young women. Those who participate will have the opportunity to win scholarships as well as compete for the title of Miss Illinois as the next Miss Kankakee’s Outstanding Teen or Miss Kankakee.

For more information, contact Gloria Sanders at 815-922-7243 or <a href="mailto:dir.misskankakee@gmail.com" target="_blank">dir.misskankakee@gmail.com</a>. To sign up visit the Miss Illinois website, go to <a href="https://www.missillinois.org/become-a-contestant" target="_blank">missillinois.org/become-a-contestant</a>.