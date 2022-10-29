Midewin Prairie hires new supervisor, plans for National Bison Day

Daily Journal staff report

The USDA Forest Service recently announced the appointment of Christina Henderson as Prairie Supervisor of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington. During the month of November, Henderson will present information during several public interpretive programs celebrating National Bison Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 5.

Midewin Prairie Supervisor Wade Spang retired from the USDA Forest Service after over 40 years of public service, including over a decade at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

Henderson moved to the Midewin from the Kisatchie National Forest in Bentley, La., where she was a district ranger on the Catahoula Ranger District. She began with the USDA Forest Service in 2003 as a student in the Student Temporary Employment Program (STEP)/ Student Career Experience Program (SCEP). Henderson was converted to a full-time USDA FS employee in 2011 when she became an assistant Special Uses program manager. She has also served on the El Yunque National Forest in San Juan, Puerto Rico; on National Forests in Florida; and in the USDA FS Region 8 regional office. Prior to the USDA FS, she worked in rainforests in Trinidad and Tobago.

Henderson grew up in Toms River, N.J. She enjoys cooking, traveling, rollerblading, and reading – including all seven of the Harry Potter books. She has Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in urban forestry from Southern University and Texas A&M College.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to be a part of this exceptional community,” Henderson said in a news release. “Serving in the Forest Service provides me the opportunity to demonstrate my values of connectivity, community, equity and integrity. I am dedicated to doing all that I can to ensure that, together, we continue to pursue the core objectives of the Illinois Land Conservation Act to restore the land for the purposes of Recreation, Restoration, Education and Agriculture.”

Henderson will present information at the following public interpretive programs in November that are intended to raise awareness for people of all ages about bison, America’s National Mammal:

• LaSalle Public Library, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – An overview of the Bison Project at Midewin; virtual registration available at <a href="https://bit.ly/3W3cvMz" target="_blank">bit.ly/3W3cvMz</a>.

• National Bison Day: Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, Bison Spotting Scopes along the Route 53 Trail (Illinois Route 66 National Scenic Byway). 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5; this event is in-person with an option to participate virtually. Register at <a href="https://bit.ly/3W6AV7N" target="_blank">bit.ly/3W6AV7N</a>.

• Pullman National Monument, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 – An overview of the Bison Project at Midewin Bison Project. Register for the in-person program by calling 773-468-9310.