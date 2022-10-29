Library Life: Week of Oct. 30

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Teen Book Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, junior high students will discuss “Dress Coded” by Carrie Firestone.

• Poetry Workshop: At 1 p.m. Nov. 5, ages 8 and older will learn about the creation of poetry through reading and writing.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Medicare 101: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join a free educational presentation to have your questions on Medicare answered by LifeSmart Senior Services.

• Shimmy & Shake: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, ages 5 and under explore music, dancing and singing.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, adults can join to discuss “Anthem” by Ayn Rand. Registration required.

• Kids Bingo: At 3:30 p.m. Friday, kids are invited for Bingo and prizes.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.

• New Releases: “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini; “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King; “The Elephant Girl” by James Patterson.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Nurse in the Library: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, a registered nurse from Ascension will be in the library to answer questions about access to health care.

• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, enjoy Bingo with the Books and win prizes.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Friends of the Library: Looking for a volunteer opportunity? Join the Friends of the Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for an informational meeting.

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, meet with Ms. Holly for an exciting picture book or two and a craft to help preschoolers discover the joy of reading.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Road to Freedom” by Johnny Baker; “Caught Inside” by Mark Hamilton; “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou” by Seth Kanter.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: Throughout the week, kids can stop in to make Crazy Leg Candy Corn.

• Documentary: At 10 a.m. Nov. 5, the library will screen “An American Home.”

