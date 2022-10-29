A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: There's no place like home

I’ve recently been enjoying a venture into the past as I’ve been flying through the pages of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” It’s a book I read in childhood, but forgot over the years.

Of course, I know the overall story by heart, having seen the film countless times. But, the book is quite different from the MGM classic we all know and love.

Regardless of its differences, it has the similarity of Dorothy wanting to go home, the Scarecrow wanting a brain, the Tin Man (or Tin Woodman, in the book) wanting a heart and the Lion wanting courage.

For me, I cannot think of “The Wizard of Oz” without thinking of my brother, Danny. It’s his favorite movie in the world, and his unbridled love of it makes me love it even more.

Halfway through the book, I paused to watch the movie. The main catalyst being that I was missing Danny and I knew watching the movie would make me feel close to him.

He only lives 40 minutes away, but when you go from seeing someone nearly every single day of your life to only seeing them once or twice a month, you’re bound to miss them.

Watching it reminded me of the time we went to see it in theaters for the 80th anniversary. Danny’s eyes were glued to the screen as if it was the first time. When it ended, he didn’t want to leave the theater — either because he didn’t want the magic to end, or he thought the tape would rewind and start over as it does at home.

In that moment, as in many others throughout my life, I yearned to see the world through Danny’s eyes. The way he sees things is just one of his many positive attributes.

Danny has the brain of an elephant, I don’t think he’s ever forgotten a single thing in his 33 years.

Danny has the heart that, once it loves something, it loves it forever. As the great and powerful Wizard of Oz says to the Tin Man, “A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others.”

If that’s true — and I believe it is — then Danny has one of the best-judged hearts this world has ever seen.

Danny has the courage to live his life in the most genuine way, without care of what others might think.

At the end of the day, there’s no place like home. And home is wherever my Danny Boy is.