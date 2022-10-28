Kankakee Community College hosting Soldiers Reunion

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, a “Soldiers Reunion” Veterans Day event will be held at Kankakee Community College.

The free event includes lunch and a recognition ceremony. The public is invited.

At the Soldiers Reunion, veterans of all eras will have an opportunity to connect with supporters as well as learn about veterans’ services.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony. Posting of the colors will be from the Momence Honor Guard. There will then be an introduction of veterans’ organizations and an opening address.

Panel group discussions will begin at 10:30 a.m. and topics include: “Life is Worth Living to the Fullest,” “Post Traumatic Stress Updates,” “Family Life Can Be Great,” “Women Can Do it Right,” and “Living and Managing Health Challenges.”

A light lunch and recognition program will take place at noon. The day will conclude with a blessing ceremony.

Guest speakers will be Rev. Thomas Ervin Sr., master of ceremonies; Dr. Michael Boyd, KCC President; Reverend Jamie Canty; and Pastor Jason Perry.

For more information, contact Jason Rodriguez, Veterans Club advisor at KCC, at jrodriguez@kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8554.