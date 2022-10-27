Trick-or-Treat events prior to Halloween

Halloween is creeping up the calendar, and kids everywhere are eager to put on their costumes and shout the classic, “Trick or Treat!” Leading up to Monday, there are several events planned that will allow kids to practice their trick-or-treating skills before going door-to-door on the actual holiday.

<strong>TODAY</strong>

D’Orazio Ford Trunk-or-Treat

From 5 to 7 p.m. today, D’Orazio Ford will host its annual trunk-or-treat at 1135 S. Water St., Wilmington. The event will be set up between D’Orazio and Ace Hardware. Happening rain or shine. Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Trunk will be on site.

For more information, call 815-476-5205.

<strong>OCT. 28</strong>

Phillips of Bradley Trunk-or-Treat

From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Phillips Auto Group will host a trunk-or-treat at 1400 Locke Dr., Bradley. There will be pizza, treats and activities.

For more information, call 866-484-0920.

Trunk-or-Treat at Court St. Ford

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Court Street Ford will host a trunk-or-treat at 558 Latham Dr., Bourbonnais. The event is open to the public and will include surrounding businesses, such as Village of Bourbonnais, Olivia Sproul Designs, Bourbonnais Fire Department, Exploration Station, Little Me Studio, The Home Girls of CB Banking, Milner Media, Sierra’s Cheesecakery, Little Feet Pastures, Schnell Heating and Cooling, Limber Mind and Body Wellness and Shannon’s Cleaning Service.

For more information, call 815-939-9600.

Taylor’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Taylor Ford of Manteno will host a trunk-or-treat at 222 S. Locust St., Manteno with lots of candy.

For more information, call 815-401-7515.

Trunk-or-Treat at KPL

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will present “The Land of Oz” trunk-or-treat. In the library’s parking lot, the public is invited for “Wizard of Oz”-themed trick-or-treating.

This is a free, family-friendly event with candy, music and a haunted experience from the Kankakee Fire Department. Special appearances from “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Wiz” characters will be on site.

For more information, call 815-937-6960.

Mall-O-Ween

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday will be a free Halloween event inside Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Participating stores will be handing out treats to all the little ghouls and goblins until supplies run out. The free selfie station will be available at Center Court.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/northfieldsquare" target="_blank">facebook.com/northfieldsquare</a>.

<strong>OCT. 29</strong>

Beecher Trunk-or-Treat

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 540 Oak Park Ave., Beecher, Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church will host the annual trunk-or-treat event.

For more information, call 708-946-2050.

Trick-or-Treat Trail

At noon Saturday, the Crete Park District will host its annual event at Heritage Park, 1550 S. Sangamon St., Crete. Vendors will be on hand to hand out treats and prizes.

For more information, call 708-672-6969.

Bordertown Hauntings

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street Momence will present Bordertown Hauntings. The Halloween-themed event will be held in Historic Downtown Momence and will feature: Downtown trick-or-treating; Cookie decorating; Children, family and pet costume contests; Spooky story telling; Pony rides; Halloween songs in the barn; Chili supper at Our Savior Lutheran church from 2-5 p.m.; Creepy crafts and kid games; Magic show at 3 p.m.; Haunted houses; Spooky trail; Insect show; Hayrides.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a>.

Bourbonnais Fire Open House

From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District will host an open house at 1080 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. There will be EMS and fire demonstrations, station tours, face painting, trick-or-treating, food vendors and more.

For more information, call 815-935-9670.

Maternity BVM Trunk-or-Treat

From 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Maternity BVM Catholic Church will host a trunk-or-treat at 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais. This is a free event open to youths.

<strong>OCT. 30</strong>

BBCHS Trunk-or-Treat

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, 700 W. North St., Bradley, the second annual trunk-or-treat event will feature clubs, activities and teams creating trunks to pass out candy to kids of all ages.

For more information, call 815-937-3707.