Roze Lingerie Boutique opens in downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Roze Lingerie, a luxury boutique, had their grand opening on Oct. 21. Roze Lingerie Boutique is owned and operated by Sydney Mongaraz and her fiancée, Aaron Napoleon, located at 255 South Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee.

“The community came out in full force to support Sydney and Aaron,” stated a news release on the opening. “Many local business owners, friends and family members were in attendance. At one point the line was beginning to wrap around one of the tables.”

Vocals by Shelby Ryan were featured, with food supplied by Social Grazing, cookies from Cake N Goodies, champagne from Grapes & Hops, as well as a $50 gift card giveaway.

The boutique features luxury lingerie in sizes ranging from XS to 4X. They also offer loungewear, intimate products and giftable items such as mugs, candles and jewelry. The store is designed to draw in customers with its beautiful designs from chandeliers, a custom-made checkout counter, large dressing rooms, mirrors with quotes and a hand-painted mural by Melissa Mesenbring.

“Each product is carefully selected by Mongaraz with much thought, including sizing and naming the pieces of lingerie after women she personally knows,” said the news release.

The building is leased from Rick Jones “who was instrumental in bringing life back to the building with beautiful hard wood floors, exposed brick and a ceiling that is indescribable.”

Napoleon is the mastermind behind the black piping design for hanging merchandise on, checkout counter and all things that transformed this space into what it is today.

“Upon entering Roze, customers are greeted by Sydney with a big smile and warm heart. She aims to empower women to feel comfortable in their own bodies. She can assist you in selecting the perfect piece for yourself or gift items,” read the release.

Temporary business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Hours will be added as staff is hired.