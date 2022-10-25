Del Toro hosts Netflix's new horror anthology

Fans of lurid gothic stories, haunted woods and creepy houses are in luck. Netflix launches “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1,” just in time for Halloween’s spooky season. The Mexican filmmaker (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water”) will host this eight-episode anthology series, introducing each, much like Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone” or “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”

Each freestanding episode is based on stories by del Toro or such horror writers as H.P. Lovecraft and Michael Shea. An impressive cast, including Tim Blake Nelson (“O Brother Where Art Thou?”), Martin Starr (“Party Down”), Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”), Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint and Eric Andre show up during the course of the first season.

• Proof “horrifying” comes in all shapes and sizes, Netflix also streams “Barbie’s Epic Road Trip,” a loud and brightly lit two-dimensional animated movie featuring the popular doll and all her chirpy friends as they travel across the country trying to find forever homes for the orphaned critters from the Malibu Doggy Rescue Center.

What sets this pastel-colored fantasy apart is its interactive nature. Viewers are given a choice where the extruded plastic pals go and how they get there. Help yourself.

• It had to happen — “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) examines the dark side of one of America’s fastest-growing sports phenomena: pickleball. The explosion of the hybrid sport has sparked battles over real estate and even noise complaints as the popular game has taken over venues once used (or rather not used) for tennis and other net sports.

Despite such controversies, the pickleball juggernaut advances. On Nov. 17, Stephen Colbert will host “Pickled” on CBS, a two-hour tournament featuring celebrity players including Jimmie Allen, Murray Bartlett, Dierks Bentley, Jaime Camil, Will Ferrell, Max Greenfield, Luis Guzman, Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tig Notaro, June Diane Raphael, Kelly Rowland, Paul Scheer, Aisha Tyler and Emma Watson.

“Real Sports” will also visit “The Drew,” a community pro-am basketball tournament in South Central Los Angeles that draws NBA talent every year. It also profiles Kirstie Ennis, a woman who lost her leg to injuries sustained in a helicopter crash while serving in Afghanistan. Ten years after her surgeries, she is just one mountain away from having climbed the Seven Summits, the tallest summits on every continent.

• Al Roker and Savannah Sellers host “Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now” (7 p.m., World) examining the effect of climate change on everyday life as well as covering the corporations that continue to thwart efforts to combat climate change. World is a digital PBS platform.

• Purporting to be a Hollywood sound engineer, a Navy SEAL, Oxford scholar and UCLA professor, a charming con man set out to fleece wealthy individuals on “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A serial killer hits the interstate on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Accused of murder, a sociopathic American tech tycoon spreads conspiracy theories among his fans to cover his tracks on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A mystery rock may hold clues on “La Brea” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The death of two Army vets may be linked to their deployment abroad on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Max puts safety first on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A shopping spree uncovers a cache of evidence on “The Rookie: Feds” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) examines the growing evidence that Vladimir Putin’s regime ordered war crimes to be committed in Ukraine and the difficulty of holding him accountable.

CULT CHOICE

Leonora (Elizabeth Taylor), an aging prostitute, and young Cenci (Mia Farrow) strike up an odd relationship based on her striking resemblance to Leonora’s dead daughter in the 1968 drama “Secret Ceremony” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by Joseph Losey and co-starring Robert Mitchum. Many found this film both confusing and cold. Taylor and husband Richard Burton appeared in Losey’s fantasy “Boom!” made the very same year and long considered one of the most ridiculous bombs ever produced.

SERIES NOTES

“The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... An emergency keeps Conrad and Bell from the big wedding ceremony on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Second chances on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A deadly night explained on “Monarch” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sigourney Weaver, Michaela Coel and Zedd & Maren Morris on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Gwen Stefani, Grant Morrison and Raghav Mehrotra visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).