REEL TALK: Clooney, Roberts provide light laughs in 'Ticket to Paradise'

Let’s be honest. When you put George Clooney and Julia Roberts in any movie, you’re going to enjoy it due to the sheer sense of their personalities. And “Ticket to Paradise” proves this theory perfectly.

The story is not an inventive one nor is it original in any way, but Roberts’ and Clooney’s antagonistic relationship as Georgia and David, exes with a daughter who is going to suddenly marry a man halfway around the world, makes us laugh and engages us.

They must “lock step” together in order to derail the upcoming nuptials, but, of course, things backfire and bring the young couple even closer together.

After just seeing Kaitlyn Dever in “Rosaline,” it was difficult to watch her portrayal of Lily in such muted tones. Don’t get me wrong. Dever did a fine job as the young graduate (Was it law school, or was it college? They continuously flipped back and forth with this), who gave up a promising life to stay in Bali after meeting the man of her dreams on vacation.

The man, Gede (Maxime Bouttier), a native of the gorgeous tropical island and a seaweed farmer, isn’t exactly what Mom and Dad had in mind for their precious little girl. To add more comic relief to the story, we meet Paul (Lucas Bravo), Georgia’s young French love who adores her to a fault.

While all of these situations are quite contrived, there is a sprinkle of authenticity as Gede’s parents are introduced to the Americans. Complete with cultural music and traditions, we swoon at the backdrop and possibilities of living in paradise.

As the name would suggest, this is paradise and the filmmakers take full advantage of its backdrop, although the film — set in Bali — reportedly was filmed in Australia. Each and every scene is lavishly and lusciously filled with color and style as the two families celebrate the upcoming union of Gede and Lily.

From one corner of the screen to another, it’s a visual feast as we chuckle at Georgia and David’s nonstop bickering.

“Ticket to Paradise” is a fine representation of escapism movie making. While it’s not laugh-out-loud funny, there are plenty of chuckles along the way making it an easy watch. Clooney and Roberts are, not unexpectedly, at ease and appear to be enjoying every moment of this film which, in turn, allows us to do so as well.

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

"Ticket to Paradise" is playing in theaters.