A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love of love

This past weekend, Keegan and I traveled to St. Louis to witness my best friend, Haley, marry her best friend and the love of her life, Lydia.

Not only was it simply special to be invited to witness the matrimony of such genuine love, but I was given the incredible honor of uniting these two in marriage. I was ordained a number of years ago and, outside of renewing the vows for my aunt and uncle and performing the ceremony for a couple whose wedding plans were curbed by COVID, this was my first time being an officiant for the traditional stand-up-front-as-they-walk-down-the-aisle wedding.

Weeks prior, I sat down with Haley and Lydia via FaceTime to discuss the ceremony. Being that my own wedding is still visible in my rearview mirror, I took some of the verbiage from mine and Keegan’s ceremony to see what the nearly-married couple liked and disliked.

Their only perimeters? Keep it short.

This was music to my ears. While I can go on and on every week in a column, standing up in front of and speaking to a room of people is not where I wanted to get loquacious.

Haley and Lydia also planned to recite their own vows, which meant that I just had to build something short and sweet around their intentions to one another.

Because I’m still on cloud nine over how cute they are together and how fun the wedding was, I want to share a bit of the ceremony with you (I do, however, have to give credit to my Aunt Mary who was the officiant for my wedding as I repurposed some of her lovely wording):

<em>Hello everyone,</em>

<em>It is my privilege to welcome you here today to witness and celebrate the marriage of Haley and Lydia. And getting married on Sweetest Day couldn’t be more fitting for this sweet couple.</em>

<em>I’ve known Haley for most of her adult life and can safely say that I’ve never seen her as happy, relaxed and herself as she is with Lydia. And, it seems fair to say the same is true for Lydia.</em>

<em>Haley and Lydia fell fast and hard for each other. It did not take long for them to realize that together was where they wanted to be. They see the best in each other and they want the best for each other.</em>

<em>They also have a great amount of love for their family and friends. It means so much to them that you are all here to share in their joy.</em>

<em>As Haley and Lydia take this next step in their journey of love, they do so with the promise of investing in their relationship — to continue to build on their amazing life together. With the promise to nurture that relationship, making one another a priority. With the promise to love one another unconditionally. With the promise to encourage each other to follow their dreams, to provide support and to be one another’s biggest fan.</em>