KVTA to present 'The Jungle Book' in November

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association starts off its 2022-23 season with the youth production “The Jungle Book.”

According to news release from KVTA, “ArtReach’s new script is a wonderful play adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic, ‘The Jungle Book,’ which contains stories and poems set in the jungle of India. It has been the basis for countless popular films, plays and books and has become a beloved story for young people worldwide.”

The jungle is creatively brought to life by the 40 talented cast members and staff in the KVTA Studios and includes lots of audience participation to give everyone a taste of jungle life up close.

The story follows the journey of Mowgli (played by Liam Johnson, of Bourbonnais), a boy, or “man-cub”, who was raised by a family of wolves since his birth, but must flee his safety from Shere Khan, the tiger (played by Lily James, of Kankakee).

Rudyard Kipling himself (portrayed by Margot Mau-Bridges, of Kankakee) will share some of his insight and writings, while six unique storytellers guide the story along (played by Jackson Day, Kylie Viet and Kaitlyn Kenny, of Bourbonnais; Melaina Hall and Ella Nitschke, of Kankakee; and Cole Pilbeam, of Manteno).

The themes of community, working together and freedom are featured throughout this enchanting story and the cast is rounded out by some amazing jungle friends: Baloo the bear played by Kiera Jones, of St. Anne; Bagheera the panther played by Emma Day, of Bourbonnais; Kaa the snake played by Tatum Kirkland, of Kankakee; Akela the father wolf portrayed by Andrew Bush, of Bourbonnais.

Raksha the mother wolf is played by Adrianna Udstuen, of Monee; Gray Brother played by Austin Lyle, of Bourbonnais; and the wolf cubs portrayed by Hope Brammer, of Bourbonnais, Audrey McPhail, of Kankakee, Noah Parpart, of Manteno, and Adelynn Udstuen, of Monee.

Hathi the elephant is played by Evelin Torres, of Manteno, and the Hathi Calves are played by Penelope Bentley and Hadley Kirkland, of Kankakee; Kylie Kothe and Kirby Viet, of Bourbonnais; and Margie Hess, of New Lenox.

The Golden Queen monkey is played by Lillian Longtin, of Bourbonnais, and the other adventurous monkeys are played by Eleanor Guastalli, Margot Guastalli and Sophie Powell, of Kankakee; and Ashton Lamont, Kara Settl and Bailey Viet, of Bourbonnais; and Ikki and Chikoo the scavengers are played by Haley O’Keefe, of Bourbonnais; and Zoey Christensen, of Kankakee.

Additionally, audience members will see the puppeteer skills of Emily Lyle and Mary Alice Kunz, of Bourbonnais, as well as Quinlin Kirkland and Aubrey Wosz, of Kankakee. The cast is complete with Naimah Mans, of Kankakee, playing the Man-Mother, and Harper Case, also of Kankakee, portraying both the Man-Father and Chil the vulture.

Led by Director Paula Sutter and Assistant Director Sharla Ronchetto, there are three chances to join KVTA in the jungle at the KVTA Studios 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee. The performances take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door. Tickets for this production are general admission.