This weekend at the movies: Oct. 21, 2022

<strong>‘Ticket to Paradise’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their teenage daughter from getting married. Starring Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd.

<strong>‘Black Adam’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Viola Davis and Pierce Brosnan.

<strong>‘Halloween Ends’</strong>

R, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery/thriller.</em> Four years after the events of Halloween in 2018, Laurie has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards Umansky.

<strong>‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’</strong>

PG, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/musical.</em> When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Starring Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu and Javier Bardem.

<strong>‘Smile’</strong>

R, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner.

<strong>‘The Woman King’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> The story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.